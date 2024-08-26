The ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour will visit Bangkok on August 30th as the newly-minted silverware for Southeast Asia’s premier club competition continues its four-stop journey around the region this year.

BG Pathum United FC stars Chanathip Songkrasin, Ikhsan Fandi and Chaowat Veerachat will be in attendance from 3pm at the event in the Emsphere Mall at Sphere, Gallery 2 in Bangkok, which will be held from 11am until 7pm on Friday.

The event will feature entertaining performances while the Shopee Cup™ trophy, handcrafted by world-renowned trophy makers Thomas Lyte, will be on display.

Fans will have the opportunity to view and be photographed with the Shopee Cup™ trophy while there will be an exclusive Meet & Greet session with the BG Pathum United players, who will also conduct on-stage interviews during the event.

Entry to the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour is free. Limited Meet & Greet passes for the events can be won through the ASEAN United FC digital platforms – https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-shopee-cup/trophy-tour and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X or via Shopee – @shopee_vn, @shopee_th, @shopee_id and @shopee_my.

Additionally, games to be held at the event present fans with the opportunity to win exclusive Shopee Cup™ merchandise.

The Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour, which opened in Hanoi last week, will travel to Jakarta on September 7th following the Bangkok stop this week, and conclude in Kuala Lumpur on September 21st. Fans can follow the ASEAN United FC social media platforms as provided above for further details.

The Shopee Cup™ is Southeast Asia’s first official regional club competition to crown an ASEAN club champion annually. The group stage of the inaugural edition kicked off on August 21st, with 12 of the leading clubs from around ASEAN drawn to face one another.

Group stage matches featuring the champion clubs of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and more, will be played on a home-or-away basis and run until February 6th with the final to be played across two legs on May 14th and 21st.

The Shopee Cup™ trophy was crafted to bring to life the Shopee Cup™ logo which was inspired by the rice sheaf that is synonymous with ASEAN and embodies the unity of its dynamic member nations as ten bushels of rice bound together.

Weighing just under 13kg and measuring 28.6cm tall and 43cm wide at the lip of the bowl, the coveted Shopee Cup™ trophy symbolizes the strong bond and unity among the ASEAN member nations, combined with their spirit of competition.

#AFF

#ShopeeCup

