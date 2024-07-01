Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took 0.03 off her own world 400m hurdles record* at the US Trials in Eugene on Sunday (30), winning in 50.65.

Despite being one of the fastest races of all time, with a record four women finishing inside 53 seconds, McLaughlin-Levrone still managed to win by almost two seconds.

The 24-year-old blasted out of the blocks and led from start to finish. By the half-way point, she had already opened up a lead of half a second over Anna Cockrell, and she continued to pull away over the final 200m, crossing the line in 50.65.

Cockrell held on to second place in a PB of 52.64 with Jasmine Jones taking third in a PB of 52.77, 0.22 ahead of Shamier Little in fourth.

McLaughlin-Levrone set her first world 400m hurdles record at the last US Olympic Trials in 2021, clocking 51.90. She went on to reduce that to 51.46 to win the Olympic title in Tokyo. One year later, she once again set a world record at the US Championships (51.41) en route to revising it on the global stage, winning the 2022 world title in Oregon in 50.68.

Four of her five world records have now been set at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

