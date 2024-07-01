A late, late winner from Chaiwat Ngoenma gave Thailand their place in the final of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship.

This follows their close 2-1 win over Vietnam in the semifinals this evening at the Manahan Stadium.

Following the first half deadlock, Dau Hong Phong gave Vietnam the lead when he converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

However, Thailand replied with the equaliser through Phuriphan Phothong just nine minutes later before Chaiwat then slammed in the winner deep in injury time.

