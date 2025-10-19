The groupings for both Football and Futsal events for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand were announced yesterday.

Following the official draw, host Thailand have been placed in Group A of the Men’s Football against Cambodia and Timor-Leste.Defending champions Indonesia are in Group C against Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Group B are Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos.

Men’s Football will be played in. Bangkok, Chiangmai and Songkhla City.

In Women’s Football, host Thailand are in Group A against Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Men’s Futsal will see five teams – Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia – playing in a round-robin format in Nonthaburi while Women’s Futsal will play all their matches in Samut Prakan.

Group A has host Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines while Group B will see Indonesia, Myanmar and Indonesia battling it out.

