The groupings for both Football and Futsal events for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand were announced yesterday.
Following the official draw, host Thailand have been placed in Group A of the Men’s Football against Cambodia and Timor-Leste.Defending champions Indonesia are in Group C against Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore.
Group B are Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos.
Men’s Football will be played in. Bangkok, Chiangmai and Songkhla City.
In Women’s Football, host Thailand are in Group A against Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.
Men’s Futsal will see five teams – Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia – playing in a round-robin format in Nonthaburi while Women’s Futsal will play all their matches in Samut Prakan.
Group A has host Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines while Group B will see Indonesia, Myanmar and Indonesia battling it out.
#AFF
#FAT
Graphics Courtesy #VFF