The ASICS META : Time : Trials Thailand 2024 ended on a high note as this regional running event has returned to Thailand once again to celebrate its 3rd anniversary. This time around, 41 ASICS athletes from across Southeast Asia were racing in the ASICS flagship METASPEED™ Series – METASPEED™ SKY PARIS and METASPEED™ EDGE PARIS.
They were joined by more than 3,000 general participants for the event at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok. Certified by the Athletics Association of Thailand, this race saw all runners being challenged with a 10-kilometre distance where they could set a new PB record for themselves, enjoy the thrilling race atmosphere and exciting activities lined up at the race village.
Gabriel Yap, Regional Senior Marketing Director of ASICS Asia Pte Ltd., said, “Today, we have seen the high energy and dedication of all runners from across the region. They came together to express their determination to push their limits while having a great time in this joyful atmosphere. What this community of runners always offers is fun and unity and how they are allowed to celebrate the power of exercise on the body and mind. I would like to congratulate all runners and thank you for being a part of this year’s race.”
Highlights from the Men’s 10KM Invitational Category: The gold medal went to Sonny Wagdos from Philippines with a time of 31.29 minutes, followed by Richard Salano from Philippines with a time of 31.32 minutes and Vimal Govendarajoo from Malaysia with a Personal Best of 31.55 minutes, who finished as 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively.
In the Women’s 10KM Invitational Category, it was a nail-biting sprint finish between both Singapore athletes. Goh Chui Ling emerged the winner with a time of 38.18 minutes while Goh Shing Ling crossed the finishing line closely after in 38.21 minutes. Nguyen Thi Thuy Van from Vietnam secured the final position on the podium with a time of 38.27 minutes.
In the Open Category, the top 3 best male runners were Kebede Aberra Dinke with a time of 31.56 minutes, followed by Dillon Lee and Ebisa Takele, respectively. For women, Bontu Demisse Ware crossed the finish line first with a time of 35.28 minutes, followed by Seble Dugo Beriso and Rachel Longstaff.
Vimal, who achieved a new personal best clocking 31:55 and securing 3rd place, shaved 7 seconds off his previous record set two years ago. The 30-year-old from Matang, near Taiping, attributed his first regional podium finish to increased weekly mileage as he gears up for his marathon debut at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon in just two weeks.
The Malaysian contingent at the start line featured national athletes and top runners including Tahira Najmunisaa, Nik Fakaruddin, Muhaizar Mohamad, Amelia Noor Musa, Ziq Junaidy, Poovasanthan, Haziq Hamzah, Michelle Chua, Joline Tan, Izuan Ismail, Allison Yee, Faez Farhat, Zukhairi Ahmad, and more.
Local actor and ASICS Malaysia Brand Ambassador, Hariz Hamdan, also returned for the second consecutive year to participate in the ASICS META : Time : Trials.
The ASICS META : Time : Trials event is a symbol of success and commitment for ASICS to fully support everyone to experience the benefits of exercise for our bodies and minds, as well as expressing the brand’s intention to design and develop running shoes with quality and meet all the needs of runners, so that they can unleash their potential, reach the finish line, and conquer new PB together.
For all competition results, please see below:
Results for Men’s 10KM Invitational Category
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Sonny Wagdos
|Philippines
|31.29
|Richard Salano
|Philippines
|31.32
|Vimal Govendarajoo
|Malaysia
|31.55
|Nguyen Anh Tri
|Vietnam
|32.05
|Bigyan Limbu
|Singapore
|32.23
|Iqbal Saputra
|Indonesia
|32.25
|Jon Lim
|Singapore
|32.27
|Arlan Arbois
|Philippines
|33.02
|Haziq Hamzah
|Malaysia
|33.34
|Tony Payne
|Thailand
|33.57
Results for Women’s 10KM Invitational Category
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Goh Chui Ling
|Singapore
|38.18
|Goh Shing Ling
|Singapore
|38.21
|Nguyen Thi Thuy Van
|Vietnam
|38.27
|Piyanuch Sukchat
|Thailand
|38.53
|Amelia Musa
|Malaysia
|39.23
|Michelle Chua
|Malaysia
|39.59
|Joida Gagnao
|Philippines
|40.22
|Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong
|Vietnam
|40.42
|Yong Man Yun
|Singapore
|42.44
|Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh
|Vietnam
|43.02
Results for Men’s 10KM Open Category
|Name
|Time
|Kebede Aberra Dinke
|31.56
|Dillon Lee
|34.28
|Ebisa Takele
|34.34
|Thanat Wutthithien
|35.05
|Thomas Henry Temple-Baxter
|35.25
|Christopher Weeks
|35.32
|NARIN KAEWSOMPAK
|35.56
|Parinya Tonsri
|36.03
|Pongsucha Satukulsan
|36.03
|Taichi Suenaga
|36.20
Results for Women’s 10KM Open Category
|Name
|Time
|Bontu Demisse Ware
|35.28
|Seble Dugo Beriso
|35.56
|Rachel Longstaff
|38.12
|Premkamon Wongvichai
|40.48
|Thanaporn Phatthanothai
|41.52
|Xiang Nan
|42.20
|Nuchanat Engchuan
|42.29
|Arisara Singhsachathet
|43.04
|Allison Yee
|43.19
|Georgia Stannard
|44.12
*META : Time : Trials is the biggest running competition of the year that allows all runners to speed through the limits, break their own barriers, and set the best record in the distance of 10 kilometres.