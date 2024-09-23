The ASICS META : Time : Trials Thailand 2024 ended on a high note as this regional running event has returned to Thailand once again to celebrate its 3rd anniversary. This time around, 41 ASICS athletes from across Southeast Asia were racing in the ASICS flagship METASPEED™ Series – METASPEED™ SKY PARIS and METASPEED™ EDGE PARIS.

They were joined by more than 3,000 general participants for the event at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok. Certified by the Athletics Association of Thailand, this race saw all runners being challenged with a 10-kilometre distance where they could set a new PB record for themselves, enjoy the thrilling race atmosphere and exciting activities lined up at the race village.

Gabriel Yap, Regional Senior Marketing Director of ASICS Asia Pte Ltd., said, “Today, we have seen the high energy and dedication of all runners from across the region. They came together to express their determination to push their limits while having a great time in this joyful atmosphere. What this community of runners always offers is fun and unity and how they are allowed to celebrate the power of exercise on the body and mind. I would like to congratulate all runners and thank you for being a part of this year’s race.”

Highlights from the Men’s 10KM Invitational Category: The gold medal went to Sonny Wagdos from Philippines with a time of 31.29 minutes, followed by Richard Salano from Philippines with a time of 31.32 minutes and Vimal Govendarajoo from Malaysia with a Personal Best of 31.55 minutes, who finished as 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively.

In the Women’s 10KM Invitational Category, it was a nail-biting sprint finish between both Singapore athletes. Goh Chui Ling emerged the winner with a time of 38.18 minutes while Goh Shing Ling crossed the finishing line closely after in 38.21 minutes. Nguyen Thi Thuy Van from Vietnam secured the final position on the podium with a time of 38.27 minutes.

In the Open Category, the top 3 best male runners were Kebede Aberra Dinke with a time of 31.56 minutes, followed by Dillon Lee and Ebisa Takele, respectively. For women, Bontu Demisse Ware crossed the finish line first with a time of 35.28 minutes, followed by Seble Dugo Beriso and Rachel Longstaff.

Vimal, who achieved a new personal best clocking 31:55 and securing 3rd place, shaved 7 seconds off his previous record set two years ago. The 30-year-old from Matang, near Taiping, attributed his first regional podium finish to increased weekly mileage as he gears up for his marathon debut at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon in just two weeks.

The Malaysian contingent at the start line featured national athletes and top runners including Tahira Najmunisaa, Nik Fakaruddin, Muhaizar Mohamad, Amelia Noor Musa, Ziq Junaidy, Poovasanthan, Haziq Hamzah, Michelle Chua, Joline Tan, Izuan Ismail, Allison Yee, Faez Farhat, Zukhairi Ahmad, and more.

Local actor and ASICS Malaysia Brand Ambassador, Hariz Hamdan, also returned for the second consecutive year to participate in the ASICS META : Time : Trials.

The ASICS META : Time : Trials event is a symbol of success and commitment for ASICS to fully support everyone to experience the benefits of exercise for our bodies and minds, as well as expressing the brand’s intention to design and develop running shoes with quality and meet all the needs of runners, so that they can unleash their potential, reach the finish line, and conquer new PB together.

For all competition results, please see below:

Results for Men’s 10KM Invitational Category

Name Country Time Sonny Wagdos Philippines 31.29 Richard Salano Philippines 31.32 Vimal Govendarajoo Malaysia 31.55 Nguyen Anh Tri Vietnam 32.05 Bigyan Limbu Singapore 32.23 Iqbal Saputra Indonesia 32.25 Jon Lim Singapore 32.27 Arlan Arbois Philippines 33.02 Haziq Hamzah Malaysia 33.34 Tony Payne Thailand 33.57

Results for Women’s 10KM Invitational Category

Name Country Time Goh Chui Ling Singapore 38.18 Goh Shing Ling Singapore 38.21 Nguyen Thi Thuy Van Vietnam 38.27 Piyanuch Sukchat Thailand 38.53 Amelia Musa Malaysia 39.23 Michelle Chua Malaysia 39.59 Joida Gagnao Philippines 40.22 Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong Vietnam 40.42 Yong Man Yun Singapore 42.44 Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh Vietnam 43.02

Results for Men’s 10KM Open Category

Name Time Kebede Aberra Dinke 31.56 Dillon Lee 34.28 Ebisa Takele 34.34 Thanat Wutthithien 35.05 Thomas Henry Temple-Baxter 35.25 Christopher Weeks 35.32 NARIN KAEWSOMPAK 35.56 Parinya Tonsri 36.03 Pongsucha Satukulsan 36.03 Taichi Suenaga 36.20

Results for Women’s 10KM Open Category

Name Time Bontu Demisse Ware 35.28 Seble Dugo Beriso 35.56 Rachel Longstaff 38.12 Premkamon Wongvichai 40.48 Thanaporn Phatthanothai 41.52 Xiang Nan 42.20 Nuchanat Engchuan 42.29 Arisara Singhsachathet 43.04 Allison Yee 43.19 Georgia Stannard 44.12

*META : Time : Trials is the biggest running competition of the year that allows all runners to speed through the limits, break their own barriers, and set the best record in the distance of 10 kilometres.

