The newly formed Red Bull Academy Programme is pleased to welcome Ford Motor Company as title partner of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the 2024 F1 Academy Season.

Red Bull Academy Programme has partnered with Ford for F1 Academy, the all-female racing series set up by the FIA in 2023.

Red Bull Ford Academy Programme car operated by MP Motorsport to be driven by Emely de Heus for 2024 season.

Announcement builds on already existing strong commitment from Ford to increase female involvement at all levels of motorsport.

Ford Motor Company has joined as title partner of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the 2024 F1 Academy series. The Red Bull Ford Academy Programme car, driven by up-and-coming Dutch ace, Emely de Heus, made its debut at the first race of the season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend. Ford branding will feature heavily on both the car, team and driver apparel.

With more than a century in the automotive industry, the partnership further cements Ford’s long supported commitment to attracting more diversity across its motorsport’s portfolio, as part of the company’s broader STEM and DEI initiatives.

Ford Performance has already been working to encourage more women into the motorsports sector including their title sponsorship and participation in the all-female Rebelle Rally off road race and the development of female driving talent in NASCAR with driver Hailie Deegan.

This new title partnership with Red Bull Ford Academy Programme gives Ford the opportunity to further attract more women to the sport across all levels and roles, especially within the world of Red Bull Technology, alongside the wider initiatives that support diversity and inclusion.

The Red Bull Academy Programme was set up by Red Bull to support grassroot female drivers to develop and prepare young drivers to progress to Formula 3 and beyond. Supported by F1, the F1 Academy category is designed to give drivers access to more track time, racing and testing, as well as support with technical, physical, and mental preparations.

It will provide young talent in junior categories with access to the fundamental level of experience needed to progress on the road to F1. The 2024 F1 Academy season’s calendar will feature seven rounds, all taking place on Formula 1 Grand Prix tracks, allowing the grid to compete on a variety of challenging circuits and develop technical skills.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports said: “Ford Performance is committed to working with the FIA and race promoters to find ways to integrate more female talent into all levels of motorsport, both on and off the track, and this is a great opportunity to extend that work by partnering with the best in F1 Academy. We have already partnered in other race series, such as Rebelle Rally, in addition to drivers such as Hailie Deegan, to bring more women to the forefront of motorsport. I am excited to partner with Red Bull to make a positive impact in F1.” Julia George, Director of Partnerships Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “Ford are an automotive manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. Welcoming them as title partner of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme is hugely exciting and demonstrates their appetite for improving female representation in motorsports both on and off the track. F1 Academy marks a major step forward for female drivers’ progression to the next level in motorsport and helps provide a pathway to ensure they can fulfil their potential, a commitment that is fully supported by Ford. The wealth of technical expertise that they bring to the partnership is crucial for the success of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme car, and we are excited to see what the 2024 F1 Academy season brings.” Sarah Harrington, Red Bull Academy Programme Manager said: “Welcoming Ford to the Red Bull Academy Programme is a landmark moment for us. Their investment represents so much more than just a title partnership, it helps to further extend Red Bull’s long legacy of developing talent and breaking down the barriers in motorsport. Diversity and inclusion are the centre of the Red Bull Academy Programme and we are very much looking forward to competing in the 2024 F1 Academy season.” The 2024 F1 Academy series is set to compete across seven locations, the next race takes place in Miami on May 3-5.

