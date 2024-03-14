Formula E, in partnership with game publisher Gameloft, brings three time-limited events to Asphalt 8 – one of the largest racing games globally – in 2024.

Starting this week, fans can catch the GEN2 race car in a unique Asphalt livery on the game’s Rio de Janeiro track, from 12 to 25 March, in celebration of the ABB FIA Formula E São Paulo E-Prix.

Two additional events in the Asphalt 8 universe are planned as part of the Formula E integration.

This partnership is a strategic move to captivate and expand Formula E’s fanbase, blending the thrill of electric racing with digital entertainment.

Formula E announced its integration into the Asphalt 8: Airborne video game with the launch of its GEN2 race car – in special edition Asphalt livery – to the game’s 6 million monthly active users.

Users will be able to race the all-electric championship’s GEN2 car on its Rio de Janeiro track from 12 to 25 March 2024.

This is the first of three Formula E time-limited events in Asphalt 8 this year, with the GEN2 playable on Asphalt 8’s ‘Munich Subway’ and ‘The Great Wall’ tracks in May to coincide with Formula E’s Berlin and Shanghai races respectively.

Available on mobile and PC, participants will compete in challenges, going head-to-head on exaggerated tracks with boosts, ramps, and multiple routes to reach the finish line. Complete enough challenges across the three events and players will unlock the GEN2 car permanently.

This initiative is launched in the lead-up to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Round 4 on Saturday, 16 March, set to take place against the vibrant backdrop of São Paulo, Brazil, for its second consecutive year.

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E said:

“Launching our GEN2 car in Asphalt 8 takes the gaming community and Formula E fans one step closer to the action and thrill of electric racing. Formula E’s unique combination of the most competitive wheel-to-wheel racing in iconic city centres is brought to life in a whole other dimension in this game.

“Given our increasingly young, digitally savvy, and curious fan base, this initiative is more than just a gaming experience; it’s a chance to create additional avenues for fans to connect with – and immerse themselves in – the sport.”

Igor Antonov, Vice President Live Games, Gameloft, said:

“At Gameloft, we believe there’s a hero in all of us, waiting to be unleashed in the virtual worlds we create. We’re delighted to feature Formula E, a championship with a mission that also offers plenty of thrills along the way. We can’t wait for our fans to dive into this experience in Asphalt 8 and enjoy every bit of the action.”

Asphalt 8, first released in 2013 by Gameloft, is the 10th major game in the Asphalt series, with 500,000 daily active users; it is one of the largest racing games in the world alongside its successor Asphalt 9 boasting 15 million monthly active users across its different titles.

Like this: Like Loading...