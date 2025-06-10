Formula E and the FIA announce the series’ biggest-ever calendar to date, featuring 18 races across 12 iconic destinations, including new races in Madrid and Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium).

The global calendar for Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting in December 2025 and running to August 2026, was revealed following validation by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

New circuit venues confirmed in Madrid following a successful pre-season test prior to Season 11, while Miami International Autodrome builds on the series’ growing presence on the East Coast of the USA.

Sustainability has been central to the development of the calendar, with race events grouped by continent across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, reducing freight mileage and CO2 emissions.

Season 12 marks the final competitive campaign for the GEN3 Evo race car before the debut of the all-new GEN4 in Season 13, 2026-27.

Formula E and the FIA today announced the first provisional calendar for the 2025-26 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following validation from the FIA’s World Motorsport Council Meeting. Featuring its most expansive season yet with 18 races across 12 global cities, highlights include new races in Madrid and Miami’s International Autodrome for the first time.

The all-electric series’ record-breaking 12th season begins on 6 December 2025 on the vibrant streets of São Paulo, before the championship returns to Mexico City in January. Formula E then makes its first race appearance at the Miami International Autodrome on 31 January – taking high-speed electric street racing closer to the heart of one of America’s most passionate sports hubs on the East Coast of the USA. Securing a race at the venue follows the successful delivery of its EVO Sessions event in March 2025.

February sees a nighttime double-header under the lights in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while Madrid debuts on the calendar in March at the historic Circuito de Madrid-Jarama – the first time Formula E has raced in the Spanish capital – and the first World Championship motorsport event held in the city in 37 years, since 1989.

Returning venues include Berlin, Tokyo, and Shanghai, each hosting double-header race weekends, while Monaco continues its role as the jewel in the crown of motorsport, hosting back-to-back races on the iconic street circuit, only the second time it has hosted World Championship races on consecutive days after it debuted earlier in May this year.

The season concludes once more in London, with a climactic double-header at the Excel on 15-16 August 2026 that will round out the end of the GEN3 Evo era.

Two further locations to complete the calendar are awaiting public confirmation, as end-stage negotiations are ongoing with local authorities ahead of forthcoming World Motorsport Council Meetings later in the year, when the final calendar will be revealed and ratified.

Sustainability has been central to the planning and delivery of the calendar with dedicated clusters of events grouped by continent across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific to reduce freight transport and CO2 emissions, and maximise efficiencies across regions.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“This calendar is our most competitive yet, blending exciting new and existing venues with legendary circuits that define Formula E. With greater attention on calendar stability, we’re becoming easier to find, engage with and attend, unlocking greater fan loyalty and love. Our debut in Madrid and increase in total races demonstrates our mission and intent to continually grow the series in key markets, while racing at Miami’s International Autodrome takes our US presence to another level at a world-class facility. As we continue to see year-on-year growth of our global fanbase and TV audiences, this calendar is certain to deliver even more exciting racing from our world-class drivers and teams for our fans to get behind.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the global footprint we’ve built for our 12th season, covering 2025-26. With at least two fantastic new circuits joining the impressive roster, including what will be a home race for myself in Madrid that has long been a goal of mine, we’re enhancing the diversity of what fans can expect while staying true to our DNA with a blend of city street and built circuit venues. It is what makes our racing so exciting and compelling to watch. We’ve carefully curated each leg to minimise our freight, improve sustainability and give fans across the world even more opportunity to tune in and watch no matter the time zone, thanks to our fantastic roster of broadcast partners”

Marek Nawarecki, Director, FIA Circuit Sport Department, said:

“The Season 12 calendar provides a world-class platform to showcase Formula E at its very best whilst offering a balanced presence in differents regions, especially in those where the EV industry is developing. With an excellent mix of new circuit venues and returning street racing classics, fans can expect an action-packed season that reflects Formula E’s continued growth and innovation in electric motorsport. The variety of track layouts will also ensure diversified race scenarios with the GEN3 Evo race car.”



2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 1 1 Brazil, São Paulo 6 December 2025 2 2 Mexico, Mexico City 10 January 2026 3 3 USA, Miami International Autodrome 31 January 2026 4 4 & 5 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah 13 & 14 February 2026 5 6 Spain, Madrid (Jarama) 21 March 2026 6 7 & 8 Germany, Berlin 2 & 3 May 2026 7 9 & 10 Monaco, Monte Carlo 16 & 17 May 2026 8 11 *TBC 30 May 2026 9 12 *TBC 20 June 2026 10 13 & 14 China, Shanghai 4 & 5 July 2026 11 15 & 16 Japan, Tokyo 25 & 26 July 2026 12 17 & 18 UK, London 15 & 16 August 2026

*To be announced in forthcoming FIA World Motor Sport Council Meeting later in 2025

