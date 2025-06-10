Syed Harraz Syed Muzir and Muhammad Iqbal Yusuf picked up their third win in their respective groups of the Boys’ Under-16 Singles of the Junior Elite Tour (JET) Finals 2025 that is currently ongoing at the Kelantan Badminton Association Hall in Kota Bahru.

The 15-year-old Syed Harraz was a double winner in Group A yesterday after overcoming Chan Yan Cheng from Sarawak (21-14, 21-8) and then Ng Deng Jay from Penang (21-13, 21-15).

But today, the Melaka-lad did not even have to break a sweat when he chalked his third victory in Group A with a walkover past Kedah’s Joshua Karunagaran.

On the other hand, Muhammad Iqbal had to work hard in his opening game in Group C yesterday when he was stretched to three matches against Selangor’s Wong Yin Heng.

Muhammad Iqbal from Johor took the first set 21-16 before dropping the second game 19-21.

But the 15-year-old then romped to the 21-15 victory in the third set for his first win in Group C that took just over an hour to complete.

In the second game today,Muhammad Iqbal took 45 minutes to overcome Lim Zheng Jie from Penang in straight sets 21-17, 22-20.

However, the third game in Group C saw Muhammad Iqbal having it easy with a walkover past Kai Sheng Cheong from Kuala Lumpur.

In the meantime, in Group B, Leong Di Shan from Perak scored two wins from two matches – beating Jared Foo Dun Liang from Sarawak (22-20, 21-18) and then Kua Ming Ze from Johor (21-12, 21-14).

In Group D, Teoh Chong Yee from Pahang also notched back-to-back wins after edging Yang Zhen Yu from Negeri Sembilan 21-8, 21-18 and Perak’s Winson Choh Kah Liang 20-22, 21-14, 21-16.

