Formula E is delighted to announce that Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be available to watch on LALIGA+ via the Eurosport Channels, bringing the world’s most sustainable sport closer to fans with more ways to watch.

Viewers will be able to watch every round of Season 11 of the pioneering all-electric motorsport series on LALIGA’s OTT platform via the Eurosport channels alongside additional exclusive on-demand content.

Formula E now joins the extensive sports offering on LALIGA+, which already broadcasts world-class sports including the Copa Libertadores, Primera FEB basketball, and Liga Plenitude ASOBAL handball. With the addition of the global all-electric racing series, LALIGA+ reaffirms its commitment to continue expanding its portfolio with top-level competitions, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of sports through a single platform.

Season 11 (2024-2025) will see Formula E complete a 16-race calendar spanning 10 iconic urban venues as it continues to pioneer sustainable racing. New race locations in Miami and Jeddah; a double-header of separate races in Monaco – a first for the Principality in any motorsport championship; a double-header of races in Tokyo; and the return of Jakarta complement the roster of other city destinations.

Loreto Quintero, Executive Director of the LALIGA Presidency, explains: “The addition of Formula E to LALIGA+ is an important step in our commitment to offer a world class multi-sport platform. This partnership not only significantly expands our offering, but also strengthens our positioning by including a championship as innovative and sustainable as Formula E. LALIGA+ demonstrates its dedication to providing diverse and cutting-edge content, uniting followers of different sports in a single, accessible digital space.”

Jonathan Salt, VP Media & Business Affairs at Formula E, said: “We’re thrilled to announce a new broadcast offering of LALIGA+ to our expanding portfolio of TV partners, with a dedicated Formula E section on their platform across Season 11. With the addition of special features and access, fans in Spain watching live action on the Eurosport channels will be able to get closer to the series than ever before as we welcome in the new GEN3 Evo era.”

The Season 11 campaign will begin in São Paulo on 6-7 December 2024. It will be the first time the all-new GEN3 EVO race car will be put through its paces and tested in public, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds – 30% faster than a current Formula 1 car.

How to watch Formula E on LALIGA+

Starting in December, Formula E fans in Spain will be able to watch all Formula E races live through Eurosport’s TV channels on LALIGA+. Additionally, there will be exclusive reports, interviews, documentaries, and all the best content surrounding the championship.

