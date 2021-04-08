Over three years, Formula E will contribute to improving the wellbeing of three million children worldwide, through UNICEF’s global Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, which focuses on environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation programming

The partnership launches ahead of the Rome E-Prix where there will be a pre-race grid tribute and annoucement video featuring UNICEF UK Ambassador Ewan McGregor

Formula E announced the all-electric racing series’ support for UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, which aims to create a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment for children.

The three-year partnership builds on the success of the 2020 collaboration between Formula E and UNICEF focused on protecting vulnerable children and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Formula E will now be supporting UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, created to deliver environmental programmes and policy actions for children and young people around the world.

Formula E, like UNICEF, wants to accelerate positive change around the world, with its #ChangeAccelerated campaign to ensure children and young people grow up on a cleaner, safer planet. The funding from Formula E will contribute to programmes and policy actions to improve the wellbeing of over three million children. Projects supported by the Fund include initiatives to provide schools with sustainable energy solutions and reduce child exposure to air pollution through increased monitoring and advocacy.

According to UNICEF, children are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change. Nearly 160 million live in areas of high or extremely high drought severity, over half a billion in high or extremely high flood occurrence zones and an estimated two billion in areas where air pollution levels exceed standards set by the World Health Organisation. A sport designed for fans of the future and aligned to the FIA’s PurposeDriven movement, Formula E feels a responsibility to protect this next generation and will use its global platform to raise awareness of and amplify UNICEF’s work.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE

“We are delighted to initiate a long-term partnership with UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund. This collaboration is true to our founding promise to use our sport to counteract climate change. Together, we aim to improve the lives of millions of children and young people worldwide by offering new educational opportunities and reducing their exposure to air pollution. We are committed to tackling the effects of climate change and enable better futures for generations to come and are proud to partner with UNICEF on this journey.”

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE UK COMMITTEE FOR UNICEF (UNICEF UK) – STEVEN WAUGH

“Children are already suffering from the negative impacts of climate change, and even under the most optimistic forecasts of emissions reduction, these impacts of climate change will increase in the near term. This is why, at UNICEF, we think that it is critical to increase our efforts on adapting to new weather patterns and climate extremes, increasing resilience and tackling emissions and pollution. It is fantastic to see Formula E making this incredible support to UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, to help protect and empower children and their futures.”

UNICEF UK AMBASSADOR – EWAN MCGREGOR

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience first-hand UNICEF’s life-saving work for children around the world – helping to build a better world for every child. Children are worst affected, but the least responsible for climate change, and as adults we have a duty to provide them with a world worth living in. It is fantastic to see Formula E making this incredible commitment to support UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, to help protect and empower children and their futures.”