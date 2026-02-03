Formula E, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship, is announcing its first collaboration with performance eyewear brand, SunGod.



This partnership celebrates a landmark milestone: Formula E’s debut as the world’s first B Corp certified sport, joining SunGod in the global movement of businesses as a force for good.



The limited edition SunGod x Formula E – Miras sunglasses will make their trackside debut at the Miami E-Prix at the Miami International Autodrome on January 31, available globally online on the Formula E Store from early February.

Formula E, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship today announces its first collaboration with performance eyewear brand, SunGod. The partnership debuts with the limited-edition SunGod x Formula E – Miras. Fans attending the Miami E-Prix on 31 January will be the first to access the collection, available exclusively at Formula E’s trackside Fan Store, before the global drop in February.

This collaboration marks the first product release since Formula E redefined the sporting landscape becoming the world’s first B Corp certified sport. The B Corp Certification recognises Formula E’s decade-long leadership in using sport as a powerful force for positive change, delivering growth for business, meaningful impact for society, and real progress for the planet. By securing this status, the series codifies its mission to ‘Make Progress Thrilling’, challenging a sports industry that has traditionally prioritised spectacle over systemic impact.



Engineered for performance and designed with purpose, the limited-edition SunGod x Formula E Miras reflects the shared DNA of both brands, innovation under pressure, uncompromising performance and a dedication to a more sustainable future. Built with a commitment to circularity and longevity, the Miras are part of SunGod’s Infinite™ 100% Recycled collection and come with a 100% microfibre pouch. These frames use the same ultra-durable material as virgin frames, but are sourced and manufactured entirely from recycled plastic, which results in an equally enduring frame that is better for the planet.

In line with SunGod’s status as a certified B Corp and member of 1% for the planet, every product is Carbon Neutral. To ensure these sunglasses stay on the track and out of landfills, the collection is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee, if they break, they will be repaired for free, mirroring a dedication to sustainable consumption.

Ellie Norman, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E, said: “Joining the B Corp movement is about finding your tribe. SunGod was a conscious choice for our first eyewear line because they share our vision and drive for a more sustainable future. In SunGod, we’ve found a partner that proves elite performance and responsible business belong in the same lane. With 100% recycled frames and a lifetime guarantee, we’re proud to offer our fans a product that embodies our shared values.”

Ali Watkiss, CEO, SunGod, said: “Formula E becoming the world’s first B Corp certified sports organisation is more than a milestone, it is a clear signal that elite sport can lead on sustainability. At SunGod, we are building our business on the belief that performance and responsibility go hand in hand. This collaboration brings that belief to life through high-performance eyewear, built with recycled materials and built to last, for brands shaping a better future for sport.”

Like this: Like Loading...