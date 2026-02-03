There were no surprises on opening day in the Women’s Division of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 as Japan, Thailand and Korea scored outright wins at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium, China.

Two-time winner Japan powered past Hong Kong in Group X, Thailand surpassed Myanmar in Group Y, and Korea outpaced Singapore in Group Z, all by the same 5-0 scoreline.

World No. 27 Riko Gunji set the early pace for Japan with a straight out 21-16, 24-22 victory in the first Women’s Singles over Hong Kong’s Saloni Samirbhai Mehta.

By the time Japan picked up their second point through Kie Nakanishi- Chiharu Shida in the first Women’s Doubles, it was already over as a game when Hina Akechi coasted past Liang Ka Wing 21-10, 21-16 in slightly over half an hour.

Japan’s remaining two points came by way of the second Women’s Doubles’ Hinata Suzuki-Nao Yamakita and the third Women’s Singles’ Yuzuno Watanabe.

In Group Y, Thailand faced little difficulty in getting one over Myanmar as they look to play defending champions India next.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the runner-up at the Arctic Open last year, was hardly tested as the 29-year-old scored the 21-10, 21-13 win over Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar.

The Thais then took less than half an hour in each of the ensuing matches to wrap up the next four points as they look to their next game in the group with confidence.

Korea was also in their element as they made sure of their first win in Group Z, as they eased past Singapore 5-0.

With Chinese Taipei for company in the group, Korea needs to get a good start on opening day and world No. 17 Kim Ga Eun certainly did not disappoint when she delivered the point through the Women’s Singles with a comprehensive 21-8, 21-5 win over Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in 24 minutes.

With four BWF World Tour titles in 2025 under their belt, Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong lived up to their world No. 5 rankings to beat Xiao En Heng-Jin Yu Jia 21-9,21-11.

Park Ga-eun was tested by Insyirah Khan in the second Women’s Singles, but it was not enough as the world No. 70 Korean made sure of the third point with a 22-20, 21-10 win in the 40-minute duel.

While Lee Seo-jin-Lee Yeon-woo managed to wrap up the fourth point with ease in the second Women’s Doubles, it was another battle in the third Women’s Singles, with Kim Min-ji needing more than an hour to set aside Megan Lee.

Megan had taken the first set 21-17 before Min-ji recovered to win 24-22, 21-10.

