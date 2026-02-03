The match schedule and ticket prices for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 have been revealed, confirming dates, venues, and kick-off times for all 52 tournament matches. Fans and teams can now start planning their Rugby World Cup journey to Australia, with first tickets available from 18 February for registered fans in the exclusive Presale.

Dates, venues, kick-off times and ticket prices confirmed for all 52 matches



Weekend-focused schedule to maximise attendance and global impact



Hosts Australia to face Hong Kong China in Perth | Boorloo for the opening match, before playing in Sydney | Gadigal and Brisbane | Meeanjin in the pool phase.



Rugby World Cup winner John Eales and Australia’s Joseph Suaalii take the Webb Ellis Cup to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge



First tickets available from 18 February for fans registered for the Presale, with prices starting at AUD$40 and one million tickets available at $100 or under

The match schedule and ticket prices for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 have been revealed, confirming dates, venues, and kick-off times for all 52 tournament matches. Fans and teams can now start planning their Rugby World Cup journey to Australia, with first tickets available from 18 February for registered fans in the exclusive Presale.

To mark the moment, Rugby World Cup winner and former Wallaby captain John Eales together with Australia’s Joseph Suaalii took the Webb Ellis Cup to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. They were joined by 24 young people from local rugby communities representing the 24 teams involved in the tournament.

View the full match schedule >>

A new era for rugby’s biggest stage

The eleventh edition of Men’s Rugby World Cup is the first under the expanded 24-team format, delivering more matches, more drama, and more opportunities for fans to experience the pinnacle of the sport. With seven consecutive weekends of rugby passion, the schedule has been designed to maximise attendance and global impact while prioritising player welfare and fan experience.

Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 will launch with a landmark moment in Perth | Boorloo on 1 October, as Australia face RWC debutants Hong Kong China in the opening match of the tournament, a powerful symbol of rugby’s expanding global footprint with more nations earning place to compete on the sport’s biggest stage. Following the opener, the Wallabies will travel from Perth to Sydney | Gadigal and Brisbane | Meeanjin during the pool phase, giving fans across the country the opportunity go all out and be part of this once in a generation national celebration.

Meanwhile, reigning champions South Africa will launch their Rugby World Cup campaign in Adelaide | Tarntanya on 3 October, taking on Italy as they pursue an historic third consecutive title. The Adelaide Oval will also mark Zimbabwe’s first Rugby World Cup appearance since 1991, as they face Wales the previous day.

Played across 19 matchdays, the schedule deliberately clusters matches on weekends to maximise attendance and bring local communities together for an unforgettable celebration of rugby, with only two Monday across the tournament’s six weeks – one coinciding with a public holiday in Australia.

Two matches staged in the same city over the same weekend will take place across all seven vibrant host cities including Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi and Townsville | Gurambilbarra, creating an international festival atmosphere with fans from up to four nations sharing the experience. The pool phase will conclude in a historic Super Sunday on 17 October, featuring five Rugby World Cup matches played in a single day, a first in tournament history and a showcase of rugby passion at its peak.

Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney will remain at the heart of the action as they host the first-ever round of 16, giving pool winners and runners-up certainty over their knockout locations. The four best third-placed teams will also progress, with opponents determined by their pool of origin (see best-third permutations here).

Brisbane Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney | Wangal will then take centre stage for back-to-back quarter-finals on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, before the eyes of the rugby world turn fully to Sydney for the semi-finals, the bronze final and the ultimate climax: the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Final played on Saturday 13 November, 2027.

A schedule designed with teams and fans in mind

The calendar has been designed with balanced travel logistics to ensure fairness and high‑quality performance across all 24 teams, including a minimum of five rest days between matches. Kick-off times have been chosen to suit local conditions, including later starts in warmer cities such as Townsville and Brisbane, while enabling the widest possible global audience to follow their teams across different time zones.

Behind the scenes, this schedule is the result of a rigorous technical analysis of venues – from average temperatures and capacities to transport and security – combined with collaborative planning across competition management, team services, broadcast, medical, ticketing and wider stakeholders.

Match schedule highlights

24 teams, 52 matches, 19 match days, 7 cities and 8 venues

Opening match : Australia v Hong Kong China – 1 October, 2027, Perth Stadium

: Australia v Hong Kong China – 1 October, 2027, Perth Stadium Final : 13 November, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

: 13 November, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal Super Sunday (17 October): five matches played in a single day for the first time ever to deliver an exciting end to the pool phase: Italy v Georgia, Ireland v Uruguay, Scotland v Portugal, France v Samoa, South Africa v Romania.

five matches played in a single day for the first time ever to deliver an exciting end to the pool phase: Italy v Georgia, Ireland v Uruguay, Scotland v Portugal, France v Samoa, South Africa v Romania. Knockout Drama: Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney will host the first-ever round of 16, followed by quarter-finals in Brisbane and Sydney, and then the semi-finals, bronze final, and the RWC Final at Stadium Australia on Saturday 13 November.

Record demand signals a Rugby World Cup like no other

Demand for tickets is already running high, with hundreds of thousands of fans already registered for the Presale that starts on 18 February at 12:00 AEDT (GMT+11) and closes on 4 March at 12:00 AEDT. This follows the incredible success of Superfan Passes, which sold out in under an hour last July, showing the excitement building for RWC 2027.

Tickets for Rugby World Cup 2027 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via the official ticketing platform only at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Prices for the Presale and Application Sales Phases will start from AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children. With one million tickets priced at AUD$100 or less and up to six price categories per match, the tournament has been designed to be accessible to fans of all budgets. Higher-priced tickets for the most iconic fixtures help support this inclusive pricing structure. To ensure fair access, ticket purchase limits will range from six to ten tickets per match, per customer.

View tickets prices >>

Fans have until 17 February at 12:00 AEDT to create and activate their RWC 2027 ticketing account to access the exclusive Presale.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The wait is over. This is the moment teams and fans have been waiting for and the start of their Rugby World Cup 2027 journey. We’ve assembled the most compelling match schedule to date, carefully designed to balance player welfare, fan experience and global reach. From the opening match in Perth | Boorloo to the final in Sydney | Wangal, get ready for six weeks of the greatest brand of rugby as our sport enters a new era of openness and entertainment with Australia 2027.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley added “It’s an exhilarating time to be a rugby fan. The biggest edition of our sport’s pinnacle competition has taken full shape, with mouthwatering fixtures across the pool phase and blockbusters in every round. By clustering matches on weekends, local communities in our seven vibrant host cities will enjoy a festival atmosphere, with tickets available to suit all needs and budgets. Fans have a unique opportunity to be part of this historic edition and are encouraged to register now to access the exclusive Presale on 18 February.”

Fans can also secure ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages for all matches via Rugby World Cup Experiences to create unforgettable moments and enjoy exclusive access during the competition.

Like this: Like Loading...