Formula E returns for 2025 for Round 2 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on January 11, 2025.

The GEN3 Evo will hit Mexico City for the first time after its world debut in São Paulo in December, featuring cutting-edge advancements such as acceleration from 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds, all-wheel drive for enhanced performance, and sustainability-focused innovations, including tyres with 35% reusable materials and ethically sourced batteries.

The past two seasons have seen the winner of the Mexico City E-Prix go on to win the title, following reigning FIA World Champion Pascal Wehrlein’s stellar performance in Round 1 of Season 10.

After a dramatic season opener, current championship leader Mitch Evans will be aiming to replicate a victory as remarkable as his historic last-to-first performance in Brazil. Meanwhile, Teams’ Championship leaders NEOM McLaren’s Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard will be vying for a repeat of their Round 1 dominance.

Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship kicks off the 2025 motorsport calendar year with Round 2 in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, January 11.

After a thrilling season opener in São Paulo, Formula E is back for 2025. This time, the championship returns to the fan-favourite city of Mexico City for the next chapter of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in front of a passionate motorsport fanbase.

The 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix promises high stakes and intense competition, with the last two winners of this race going on to claim the Drivers’ Championship. Reigning champion and last year’s Mexico City victor, Pascal Wehrlein, will be particularly eager to make a statement following his dramatic crash in São Paulo last month that left his car overturned in the wall.

Meanwhile, NEOM McLaren lands in Mexico as the current Teams’ Championship leaders, buoyed by rookie Taylor Barnard’s podium finish in Round 1. Jaguar TCS Racing is also in strong form, with Mitch Evans having triumphed in the season opener in spectacular last-to-first fashion, and Jaguar leading the newly formed FIA Manufacturers’ Championship also. With three titles to fight for in Season 11, every point counts.

The 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix starts at 14:05 local time on Saturday 11 January.

2025 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX: A CELEBRATION OF SPEED AND LEGACY

Mexico has been a cornerstone of the Formula E calendar since its debut in Season 2, hosting nine thrilling races to date. Only Germany and the USA have hosted more races in the championship’s history. This year, the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, named in honor of legendary drivers Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez, will once again set the stage for electrifying action in the 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

The clockwise layout remains unchanged from last season, where a new chicane was introduced after Turn 8. The total track length is 2.630km, with the ATTACK MODE activation zone sitting on the outside of Turn 15, in front of the passionate Foro Sol crowd. Set at 2,240 meters above sea level in the heart of the oldest capital city in the Americas, Mexico City’s unique altitude and atmosphere promise a challenging and exhilarating event for drivers and teams alike.

Home to over nine million residents, with a metropolitan population exceeding 21 million, Mexico City is not only the largest city in North America but also a vibrant hub of culture and motorsport passion. The city has witnessed remarkable moments in Formula E history, including Pascal Wehrlein’s maiden victory and Porsche’s first series win in Season 8.

Sebastien Buemi, a three-time podium finisher in Mexico City, will look to extend his successful record, while fans will fondly recall the achievements of Mexican drivers Salvador Durán and Esteban Gutiérrez. Gutiérrez notably secured a points finish on his Formula E debut at this very circuit in Season 3.

WELCOMING THE GEN3 EVO ERA

Season 11 marks a revolutionary chapter for Formula E with the debut of the GEN3 Evo – a leap in electric racing technology that combines blistering performance, cutting-edge sustainability, and unparalleled efficiency.

The GEN3 Evo sets a new benchmark as the fastest-accelerating FIA single-seater, rocketing from 0-60 mph in an astonishing 1.82 seconds – 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars. This feat underscores Formula E’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation while prioritising environmental responsibility.

GEN3 EVO HIGHLIGHTS:

Acceleration : 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds – 30% faster than today’s F1 cars.

: 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds – 30% faster than today’s F1 cars. Aerodynamics and durability: a reinforced body kit optimised for performance and resilience.

a reinforced body kit optimised for performance and resilience. Introduction of all-wheel drive: a game-changer available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE for enhanced control and traction.

a game-changer available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE for enhanced control and traction. Next-generation tyres: optimised Hankook iON tyres offer superior grip and now include 35% reusable materials, up from 26%.

optimised Hankook iON tyres offer superior grip and now include 35% reusable materials, up from 26%. Sustainability at its core: ethical and sustainable sourcing of battery materials ensures minimal environmental impact.

This year, drivers will unlock all-wheel drive during critical moments of race weekends, delivering unmatched acceleration and control when it matters most. Paired with a design philosophy rooted in sustainability, the GEN3 Evo signals Formula E and the FIA’s relentless drive to redefine technology while paving the way for a greener future.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2025 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

From grassroots social impact programmes and local community projects supported by the Better Futures Fund, to powering the event by renewable energy and significant waste management systems, social and environmental sustainability continues to be in Formula E’s DNA as it enters its second decade of sustainable motorsport.

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s number one ESG sport, having last year topped the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) for the third consecutive year, maintaining its leadership of the Corporate, Environment, Social and Governance (CESG) categories, the series continues to support communities and help protect the environment not just during the season, but all year round.

Sustainability credentials at the 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The event will be powered by 100% renewable energy using Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), reducing emissions by up to 90%.

The event will be powered by 100% renewable energy using Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), reducing emissions by up to 90%. Better Futures Fund: Centro transitorio de capacitación y educación recreativa El Caracol AC (El Caracol) will receive €25,000 from Formula E’s Better Futures Fund to support their ‘ School of the Butterflies’ project, providing educational support, health care, food, transportation, teaching materials, and safe spaces to children, adolescents, and families transitioning out of life on the streets in Mexico City. Engagement during race week with the charity will include a visit from Formula E to the charity, and hosting up to 100 members of El Caracol’s community at the race.

Centro transitorio de capacitación y educación recreativa El Caracol AC (El Caracol) will receive €25,000 from Formula E’s Better Futures Fund to support their ‘ project, providing educational support, health care, food, transportation, teaching materials, and safe spaces to children, adolescents, and families transitioning out of life on the streets in Mexico City. Engagement during race week with the charity will include a visit from Formula E to the charity, and hosting up to 100 members of El Caracol’s community at the race. Community Engagement: Formula E continues its long-standing collaboration with Con Ganas de Vivir, a charity dedicated to combating cancer and improving the quality of life for patients and their families since Season 2. Formula E will visit the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases during race week, a leading hospital charity focused on sustainability and addressing the impact of air pollution on health.

Formula E continues its long-standing collaboration with Con Ganas de Vivir, a charity dedicated to combating cancer and improving the quality of life for patients and their families since Season 2. Formula E will visit the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases during race week, a leading hospital charity focused on sustainability and addressing the impact of air pollution on health. The Inspiration Hour: A Community Tour will engage up to 260 individuals from three groups, Con Ganas de Vivir, TechnoReady and university students from five universities across Mexico City, inspiring members of the local community to engage with and pursue future opportunities within motorsport, aligned with Formula E’s focus on creating inclusive opportunities for all.

A Community Tour will engage up to 260 individuals from three groups, Con Ganas de Vivir, TechnoReady and university students from five universities across Mexico City, inspiring members of the local community to engage with and pursue future opportunities within motorsport, aligned with Formula E’s focus on creating inclusive opportunities for all. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S11 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions, with an estimated saving of at least 25% of freight-related CO2 emissions in S11.

FIA Girls on Track at Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix includes:

Hosting up to 270 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering. Events held in collaboration with local STEM programmes, Technolochicas and TechnoReady , hosting career talks during race week and inviting 50 young women to an exclusive on-site event on race day, aligning with the championships wider social impact approach of involving and engaging local communities in each race location.

and , hosting career talks during race week and inviting 50 young women to an exclusive on-site event on race day, aligning with the championships wider social impact approach of involving and engaging local communities in each race location. The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner) and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner).

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for season 11 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport. This is part of Formula E’s broader long-term strategy to advance gender equality and support women’s pathways into the sport.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2025 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

The 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix gets underway on Friday 10 January with Free Practice 1 at 17:00 local time.

Then it’s on to race day on Saturday 11 January as Free Practice 2 kicks off the day at 07:30 local, qualifying follows at 09:40 local with lights out on Round 2 at 14:05 local/20:05 UTC.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

