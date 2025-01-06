Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik was full of praise for his chargers after the team landed their third ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup last night when he ‘thanked the players for not giving up.’Vietnam followed up from their 2-1 win in the first leg in Hanoi with a superb 3-2 victory over holders Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium in the return tie to lift the crown this year.“Tonight (last night) is history. We had to play in a tough stadium and endure a challenging match. Thanks to the support of all the Vietnamese fans, the team was able to secure victory,” said Sang-sik.“Thank you to the players for not giving up, for fighting until the end. I have won the K-League before, but that was at the club level. With the national team, this is my first championship. It means a lot.“After this tournament, we have the Asian Cup qualifiers and the SEA Games. Winning the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 will provide momentum for everything ahead.” #AFF#VFF

