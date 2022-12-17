Formula E has been ranked as the Best Total Performer from more than 300 global sports organisations in the 2022 Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sports (GSBS) annual report.

GSBS is an independent, global not-for-profit organisation, which analyses and benchmarks the sustainability performance of professional sports organisations through an unbiased, science-driven and data-based process.

The study analysed more than 50 elite sports organisations of more than 300 invited to take part. Sports federations and leagues ranked in the report include the NFL, NBA, FIFA, Formula 1, UFC and WWE as well as clubs including the New York Yankees, FC Barcelona, LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Formula E achieved a record-breaking benchmark score to win Best Total Performance 2022. Formula E was also ranked highest in three of the remaining four categories: Best Corporate Performance, Best Environmental Performance, and Best Governance Performance. Italian football club Juventus won the Best Social Performance title.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“Setting the global standard for sustainability in sport has been a core characteristic of Formula E since we began in 2014. We welcome the top ranking by GSBS as recognition for the dedication of our employees, teams and partners. We also acknowledge the efforts and achievements in sustainability by other major sports organisations around the world and welcome that progress. Together, we have the potential to engage billions of fans in the mission to combat climate change and make a positive difference to the lives of future generations.”

Christian Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer, GSBS, said:

“Formula E impressed us at the GSBS on several levels. Overall, their corporate structure and processes reflect their commitment to sustainability. We assess a wide range of data points, environmental, social, governance, and business factors, and in each area, both the amount of data available and annual trends lead the industry. Sustainability is literally lived in Formula E, and the entire team’s dedication was felt throughout the audit process. In combination, this has resulted in Formula E receiving a GSBS Award in 4 out of 5 categories and we are looking forward to documenting the development in the years to come.”

Now entering Season 9, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship mission is to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles. The championship also operates as a testbed to push the development of new technologies needed for an electric, low-carbon future. Leading international car brands including Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mahindra, Nissan and Porsche are among the 11 teams in the championship.

Formula E is the only sport in the world to achieve net zero since inception and is a founding member of UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, specifically designed to help and educate children affected by climate change.

Ahead of the first race of Season 9 in Mexico City on 14 January, pre-season testing is underway in Valencia this week where the all-new Gen3 race car is on track for the first time.

The Gen3 is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built. Key sustainability characteristics of the Gen3 include:

The carbon footprint of the Gen3 has been measured from the design phase to inform all reduction measures taken to reduce environmental impact, while all unavoidable emissions are offset as part of Formula E’s net zero carbon commitment.

to inform all reduction measures taken to reduce environmental impact, while all unavoidable emissions are offset as part of Formula E’s net zero carbon commitment. Linen and recycled carbon fibre are used in bodywork construction for the first time in a formula car featuring recycled carbon fibre from retired Gen2 cars and reducing the overall amount of virgin carbon fibre used. This reduces the carbon footprint of the production of the Gen3 bodywork more than 10%. All waste carbon fibre will be reused for new applications through adoption of an innovative process from the aviation industry.

featuring recycled carbon fibre from retired Gen2 cars and reducing the overall amount of virgin carbon fibre used. This reduces the carbon footprint of the production of the Gen3 bodywork more than 10%. All waste carbon fibre will be reused for new applications through adoption of an innovative process from the aviation industry. Gen3 batteries are among the most advanced, sustainable batteries ever made consisting of sustainably-sourced minerals while battery cells will be reused and recycled at end of life.

consisting of sustainably-sourced minerals while battery cells will be reused and recycled at end of life. Natural rubber and recycled fibres make up 26% of new Gen3 tyres and all tyres will be fully recycled after racing.

and all tyres will be fully recycled after racing. All Gen3 suppliers operate in line with top international standards to reduce environmental impacts of manufacturing (ISO 14001) and be FIA Environmental Accreditation 3-Star rated .

to reduce environmental impacts of manufacturing (ISO 14001) and be FIA Environmental Accreditation 3-Star rated Fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph.

with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph. Most efficient formula racing car ever with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.

with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking. Around 95% power efficiency from an electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), compared to approximately 40% for an internal combustion engine.

from an electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), compared to approximately 40% for an internal combustion engine. First-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW. Ultra-high speed charging capability of 600kW for additional energy during a race, almost double the energy of the most advanced commercial chargers in the world.

almost double the energy of the most advanced commercial chargers in the world. The first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes with the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

