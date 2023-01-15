Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins on Saturday (14 January) with the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix where global TV viewers can see the competitive debut of the new GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Formula E’s network of more than 40 international broadcast partners will be presenting live and highlights coverage in 25 languages across a range of free-to-air, pay TV and digital platforms in almost 150 countries, reaching more global viewers than ever before.

Formula E will be producing a one-hour pre-show to be carried by most of the English language broadcast partners, while international broadcasters will have dedicated coverage of all sporting sessions.

For the first season of the GEN3 era, Formula E has expanded and diversified its roster of talent to include former champion Nelson Piquet Junior, former Andretti Formula E driver Oliver Askew and former racing driver Naomi Schiff, joining established stars Dario Franchitti and Karun Chandhok. The roster includes Formula E regulars Nicki Shields, Vernon Kay, Radzi Chinyanganya and commentator Jack Nicholls.

The opening race will see Jack Nicholls pair up with Oliver Askew and Karun Chandhok in commentary. Nicki and Vernon will provide updates on all the colour from the stands and news from the pitlane.

The live race will be covered using 32 track cameras and 28 other cameras, including driver’s eye; a new graphics look and a 198-camera best-in-class on-board camera and team radio system to enhance the viewing experience for viewers.

WHERE TO WATCH

MEXICO: Fans in Mexico can watch their home race on Fox Sports 3, Claro Sports and A+ and Azteca Deportes. Fox Sports Mexico, Claro Sports and TV Azteca will be at the track to bring viewers all of the latest stories from the paddock.

Claro Sports will be providing dedicated coverage of the whole race weekend across Latin America.

ASIA

AUSTRALIA: Stan Sports will present live coverage of all sessions on the Stan Sports platform. 9GO will wrap up the weekend with highlights for fans in Australia.

CHINA: Formula E’s digital partnerships continue with HUYA, BiliBili, Weibo, Kuaishou and Douyin covering all sessions live, whilst GuangDong Sports will be showing delayed coverage.

INDIA: Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar will show all of the competitive action live, with Disney + HotStar the destination for all the Formula E action.

INDONESIA: Fans can catch the race live on iNews, with dedicated coverage of the weekend across MNC platforms.

JAPAN: Viewers will be able to catch all the action from qualifying and race sessions on J-Sports 3, with BS Fuji providing dedicated highlights coverage.

NEW ZEALAND: Viewers in New Zealand will be able to catch all of the action, live on Sky Sports 5.

SE ASIA: SpoTV will be providing live coverage of qualifying and race from Round 1.

EUROPE

FRANCE: Viewers in France will be able to catch Saturday’s race action on L’Equipe.fr and Eurosport 2 whilst Eurosport Player will be showing all sessions live. La Chaine L’Equipe will be running delayed coverage on Saturday.

GERMANY: Both races will air live on the home of Formula E in Germany, ProSieben. Coverage will include 30 minutes of studio build-up featuring Lisa Hoffmann, Eddie Mielke and Andrea Kaiser. Fans will also be able to see free practice sessions and qualifying live on Ran.de. The Ran Racing team will be reporting all the key stories direct from the paddock.

ITALY: Mediaset’s Channel 20 will air the Mexico City race live, with all sessions available live on SportMediaset.it. Sky Sports will also show race sessions live across Sky Sports platforms, with dedicated news coverage across the weekend.

NETHERLANDS: Following Robert Doornbos’ successful test drive in the GEN3 car, fans in the Netherlands will be able to see all sessions, live on Ziggo Sport Motorsport and ZiggoGO. Eurosport will also be providing live coverage across the weekend on linear and digital channels.

UK: Vernon Kay will present the live coverage on Channel 4 Sport YouTube. Fans will also be able to catch up with the race coverage on All4. Channel 4 will air the race on Sunday morning immediately after the UK network premiere of Formula E: Unplugged. Eurosport 1 will also be covering Round 1 live, whilst Eurosport Player will also bring UK-based fans dedicated coverage from all sessions.

REST OF EUROPE: Across the remainder of Europe (excl. Italy), all sessions will be live across Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms. Eurosport will provide bespoke, live coverage of the opening race on Eurosport 2, whilst all sessions will be live on Eurosport Player. ES Player will also provide a one-stop destination for all Formula E catch-up.

MIDDLE EAST

SSC Sports and Dubai Sports will be providing live coverage across the weekend, ahead of Rounds 2 and 3 in Diriyah at the end of January.

NORTH AMERICA

CANADA: In Canada TVA Sports and TSN 2 will show all of the race action from Mexico in French and English respectively.

USA: Fans in the US can watch Round 1 live on CBS digital platforms. All sessions will be live on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

CBS Sports Network will be showing delayed coverage.

SOUTH AFRICA

Fans will be able to catch all of the live action from qualifying and the race live on SuperSport Motorsport.

Full details on where to watch, including information for all territories worldwide, can be found at: fiaformulae.com/watch

