Multi-year partnership makes adidas the official apparel partner for Audi in Formula 1

Joint development of performance-oriented equipment for the team

Global launch of the adidas x Audi F1 collection planned for February 2026

The future Audi F1 Team and adidas are announcing a multi-year partnership that will see the German sporting goods manufacturer become the team’s official apparel partner. The collection, which will be released before the start of the 2026 season, aims to combine stylish designs, which impress thanks to their clarity and precision, together with cutting-edge technology.

As part of the partnership, adidas and the future Audi F1 Team are working closely together to develop a comprehensive collection of high-performance equipment – fulfilling specific requirements – for the drivers, mechanics, engineers, and other team members at the track. The common goal is to create functional products that provide the team with the best possible support for their daily work and promote peak output. In a sport that thrives on continuous progress, the collection also sets new trends in motorsport culture – characterized by state-of-the-art adidas technology and a fresh, innovative approach for the paddock and beyond.

As fans are at the heart of this partnership, adidas and the future Audi F1 Team have embraced their passion for the sport from the very beginning, shaping a collaboration that goes beyond the mere development of apparel. United by a shared cultural passion for sports and innovation and emotional design, the two brands will launch an exclusive product line of apparel, footwear, and accessories worldwide — even before the first race — giving fans the opportunity to show their solidarity with the team.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG: “adidas and Audi have decades of collaboration in top-level sports – built on shared values and the desire to inspire through performance. Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands.” The upcoming adidas collection will be characterized by clarity and precision, just like Audi’s new design philosophy. “The fact that we are shaping our brand’s entry into the premier class of motorsport together with adidas underscores the great trust and appreciation we have for our collaboration.”

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of adidas: “We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport. Bringing together the iconic four rings and our three stripes to the 2026 paddock marks an exciting new chapter in motorsport. As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track. We are very much looking forward to unveil all that we have planned as we look to enable the drivers and the team to succeed and engage a new generation of motorsport fans!”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the future Audi F1 Team: “This partnership brings together two iconic brands – the four rings and the three stripes – on a global stage and it represents a bold step forward in our journey to the grid as the Audi F1 Team. With adidas, we’re equipping our people with elite technical sporting gear that enhances performance where it matters most. Beyond racing, we share a commitment to making an impact off the track through innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we will create bold brand activations and groundbreaking experiences.”

