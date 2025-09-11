World Athletics and long-standing partner TDK have joined forces on an innovative project designed to capture and visualise the motion of the javelin in flight.

A prototype of the technology will be on display at the TDK booth inside Tokyo’s National Stadium during the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 from 13-21 September.

Using TDK’s cutting-edge sensors, the project records key elements of the javelin throw – including launch angle, velocity, rotation, altitude and flight path – and transforms them into visualisations.

The aim is to give fans a new way of experiencing the event, showcasing both the precision of the discipline and the incredible skill of the athletes.

For athletes and coaches, the technology also has potential as a powerful analysis tool, offering insights that could help refine technique and improve performance.

This is the first technical collaboration between World Athletics and TDK, who have been a proud supporter of the World Athletics Championships for more than 40 years.

“TDK has been a valued partner for decades, and this collaboration marks an exciting new step,” said An Dang Duy, Chief Information Officer of World Athletics. “By visualising the incredible forces and movements behind a javelin throw, we can tell the story of our athletes in fresh and dynamic ways, opening the sport up to new audiences.”

“Javelin was a new challenge for us,” added Nakato Koike, Corporate Marketing Manager at TDK. “Over the past year, through experimentation and close collaboration with World Athletics, we have been able to capture data that has never been visualised before. We look forward to refining this technology and contributing to the evolution of the sport.”

Visitors to the TDK booth at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 will be able to explore the prototype, including an interactive experience with sensor-equipped javelins.

This project is part of the ‘TDK Sensing Within’ initiative, which applies sensor technology to create new value across sport, industry and society together with partners.

