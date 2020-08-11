PHNOM PENH (11 August 2020) – Four teams have confirmed their places in the championship round of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020, and they are Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, Boeung Ket, Visakha FC and also Phnom Penh Crown FC.

All four teams and also Police Commissary FC recorded wins on the last matchday of MCL 2020 as conversely, six teams confirmed their places in the relegation zone.

The six teams who will do battle in the relegation zone are Electricite du Cambodge, Police Commissary, Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC, Asia Europe United, Soltilo Angkor and Bati Youth.

On the weekend, Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng slew Nagaworld 2-0 off goals from Kriya Sareth (29th minute) and Pedro Augusto (73rd) to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

The two big winners were Boeung Ket who trounced Bati Youth 6-1 and Phnom Penh Crown FC who whitewashed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 6-0.

RESULTS

Phnom Penh Crown beat Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 6-0

Visakha beat Angkor Tiger 3-1

Svay Rieng beat Nagaworld 2-0

Electricite Du Cambodge beat Soltilo Angkor 3-2

Police Commissary beat Asia Euro United 3-2

Boeung Ket beat Bati Youth 6-1

