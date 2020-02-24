Malaysia’s Tier 1 international friendly against Bahrain scheduled for March 21 at the Khalifa Sports City, Isa Town, has been called off due to Covid-19.

The Government of Bahrain on Feb 21 has tightened traveling to and from Bahrain to several countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Iran.

FA of Malaysia secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said FAM has accepted the cancellation with an open heart. However, alternative plans to prepare the national team for the forthcoming World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 against the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The Harimau Malaya is scheduled to play the UAE (Al-Maktoum Stadium) in Dubai on March 26 and Vietnam at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on March 31.

Malaysia, currently ranked 154, will complete their Group G fixtures with an away match against Thailand on June 9.

The Harimau Malaya is currently second in the group standings with nine points after five matches – behind leaders Vietnam with 11 points. Thailand is third on eight points with UAE fourth (6 points) after four matches while Indonesia is without a point to show after five matches.