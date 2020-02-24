Kedah’s request for 1,000 tickets for their fans for this Friday’s Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) did not materialize but the FA Cup champions will get 800 tickets.

This is 300 tickets more than what is in the Malaysian Football League manual. A stadium with a capacity of 20,000 it is 300 tickets while the figures for a stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000 to 40,000 is 500.

This is what Kedah was initially allocated in the new 35,000 capacity world-class Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri which was officially opened by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on Saturday last.

Kedah FA secretary was quoted as saying that the Red Eagles need 2,000 for their fans for the Charity Shield. JDT allocated 500 tickets at first but following a request from Kedah the figure was increased to 800.

Malaysian Football League chief executive officer Datuk Ghani Hassan confirmed the increase of 300 tickets for Kedah fans for the curtain-raiser which will also count towards league points.

JDT is the defending Charity Shield champions, beating Perak last year.

The Southern Tigers will play their MFL matches at the new stadium while the Larkin Stadium will be the new home of the JDT II which plays in the Premier League.