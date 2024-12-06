The full qualification system and the ‘road to’ tracking tool have been published for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

As has been the case for recent outdoor global championships, the qualification system is based on a dual pathway, with 50% of athletes expected to qualify through entry standards and the remaining 50% expected to qualify through world rankings.

The ‘Road to Tokyo 25’ online tool is designed to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year’s World Championships, to be held in the Japanese capital from 13-21 September 2025.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool provides a real-time view of each discipline over the course of the WCH Tokyo 25 qualification period.

The tool doesn’t, and will not, indicate which athletes have been selected for entry by their member federation. Final entries will be published nearer to the time of the World Championships.

World Athletics

