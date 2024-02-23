The first home International Futsal Match in Solomon Islands history ends with a narrow 2-1 win to the Australian Men’s National Futsal Team, the Futsalroos.

The game was a historic occasion, marking the first time that an international futsal match has been played in the Solomon Islands. The construction of Friendship Hall in Honiara in the lead-up to the Pacific Games 2023 facilitated this match.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/first-international-futsal-match-solomon-islands-history-ends-a-narrow-2-1-futsalroos-win

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...