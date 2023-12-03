Peru’s Kimberly Garcia and Brazil’s Caio Bonfim have been confirmed as the overall winners in the 2022-2023 World Athletics Race Walking Tour.

The scoring system combines each athlete’s three best world ranking performances from the series. The man and woman with the highest score win US$25,000.

Garcia, the two-time world champion in 2022, started her year with a bang, winning the 35km in Dudince in a world record of 2:37:44. One month later, she was victorious over 20km in Warsaw, then she finished just outside of the podium in Rio Maior a couple of weeks later.

She rebounded in June by winning a high-quality 20km contest in La Coruna in a national record of 1:26:40.

At the World Championships in Budapest, Garcia placed fourth over 20km then claimed silver in the 35km, the latter contributing to her World Race Walking Tour score.

Mexico’s Alegna Gonzalez and Australia’s Jemima Montag placed second and third overall in the end-of-year standings.

Bonfim’s first appearance on this year’s tour also came in Dudince, where he placed second over 35km. He followed it with a 20km victory in Warsaw, a runner-up finish in Rio Maior, and a win in La Coruna, clocking a national record of 1:18:29.

He claimed 20km bronze at the World Championships in Budapest, once again improving on his own national record with 1:17:47. Five days later, he placed 10th in the 35km – the only race this year in which he hasn’t finished in the top three.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom and Ecuador’s Brian Pintado were second and third respectively in the overall standings.

The 2023-2024 World Race Walking Tour kicks off on 17 December in Dublin, where the likes of Karlstrom will be competing. It will also feature the first ever marathon race walking mixed relay held in Europe.

2022-2023 World Race Walking Tour final standings

Women

1 Kimberly Garcia (PER) 4092

2 Alegna Gonzalez (MEX) 3881

3 Jemima Montag (AUS) 3864

4 Antigoni Ntrismpioti (GRE) 3847

5 Glenda Morejon (ECU) 3746

Men

1 Caio Bonfim (BRA) 4075

2 Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) 4032

3 Brian Pintado (ECU) 4008

4 Declan Tingay (AUS) 3890

5 Christopher Linke (GER) 3886

