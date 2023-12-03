Australia women’s national team head coach Tony Gustavsson has defended the team’s 5-0 loss to Canada in a friendly last night, saying ‘that the long-term plan was more important than the short-term result.’

It was the Matildas’ heaviest defeat in 17 months with Gustavsson utilising a highly experimental side against the Olympic champions.

The goalscorers for Canada were Nichelle Prince (two goals), Cloé Lacasse, Simi Awujo and Adriana Leon.

For more, please click on to https://www.matildas.com.au/news/gustavsson-we-wanted-go-extreme-today

