The US$5million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will take place December 4-7 this year – moving into the coveted season-ending position for both the Asian Tour and The International Series.

The tournament will make its debut at Riyadh Golf Club after five successful years at the acclaimed Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Opened in 2005, Riyadh Golf Club is the capital’s premier golf course. Its championship course, played as a par-71 for the tournament, is set across 7,434-yards of undulating fairways and has played host to many of the Kingdom’s leading tournaments, including the Saudi Open presented by PIF, the Aramco Team Series Riyadh, and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The first players to be confirmed for the December event are defending champion Abraham Ancer, 2022 champion Harold Varner III, winner in 2019 and 2021 Dustin Johnson, and 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith.

Smith, who finished runner up to Mexican star Ancer in 2023, commented: “I am really looking forward to visiting Riyadh for the first time. From what I have read, there is so much going on there with some great sports facilities for grassroots and professionals being put in place. We have also heard lots of good things about the Championship course at Riyadh Golf Club. Looking at the design and reputation of the course, I reckon it is going to provide us with a real test as we try to stay both out of the water and out in front of what will be another world-class field at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers .”

The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers is now firmly established on the global golf stage. The move to the season end of both the Asian Tour and The International Series has only added to the tournament’s stature, which has grown significantly since its inception. For the first time this year, the PIF Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers will finish on the Saturday in order to align with the final two days with the weekend in the Kingdom as players take aim on the US$1million first prize and what is considered the most prestigious title on the Asian Tour.

The tournament is the last of 10 International Series events on the Asian Tour calendar that offer a direct pathway for players from all over the world onto the LIV Golf League.

The champion of the season-ending International Series Rankings will secure a spot on the 2025 LIV Golf League roster.

In 2023, over 30 players at the top of The International Series Rankings were also eligible to play in the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event, where an additional three players qualified for the LIV Golf League. The same will apply for this year, with the 2024 PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers being the last opportunity for players to qualify for the LIV Golf Promotions event and, therefore, for LIV in 2025.

Additionally, the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion will be guaranteed a place within the top four of the OWGR Federation Ranking, a system used by the PGA Championship and The Open.

Golf Saudi CEO, Noah Alireza said: “We are delighted to be taking this prestigious event to Riyadh Golf Club. Securing this key date and being positioned as the finale to the Asian Tour and The International Series adds to the significance of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers as we see it grow in stature with each edition.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, added: “This new date gives the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers the key position and prominence it deserves as the climax to our season. We believe Riyadh Golf Club will provide an excellent stage to showcase the culmination of our year and, with so much on the line, it should make for a dramatic and must-watch ending to our 2024 season.”

The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers moved to the Asian Tour circuit in 2022 as part of a new partnership.

