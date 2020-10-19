Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) has won Stage 15 of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, 185km from the Base Aerea Rivolto (Frecce Tricolori) to Piancavallo.

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) have finished second and third, respectively.

João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) retains the Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification by 15″ from Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) – 185km in 4h58’52” average speed 37.140km/h

2 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 2”

3 – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) at 4”

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

2 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 15”

3 – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) at 2’56”

THE JERSEYS MAGLIA ROSA (PINK), GENERAL CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY ENEL – JOÃO ALMEIDA (DECEUNINCK – QUICK-STEP)

(PINK), GENERAL CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY – JOÃO ALMEIDA (DECEUNINCK – QUICK-STEP) MAGLIA CICLAMINO (CYCLAMEN), SPRINTER CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY SEGAFREDO ZANETTI – ARNAUD DÉMARE (GROUPAMA – FDJ)

(CYCLAMEN), SPRINTER CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY – ARNAUD DÉMARE (GROUPAMA – FDJ) MAGLIA AZZURRA (BLUE), KING OF THE MOUNTAINS CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY BANCA MEDIOLANUM – GIOVANNI VISCONTI (VINI ZABU’ – BRADO – KTM)

(BLUE), KING OF THE MOUNTAINS CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY – GIOVANNI VISCONTI (VINI ZABU’ – BRADO – KTM) MAGLIA BIANCA (WHITE), YOUNG RIDER GENERAL CLASSIFICATION LEADER, SPONSORED BY EUROSPIN – JOÃO ALMEIDA (DECEUNINCK – QUICK-STEP) Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Tao Geoghegan Hart said: “I can’t believe it, we have had a really tough Giro to date after losing Geraint Thomas, but this team is extraordinary and we are all showing what we’re capable of stage by stage. Everyone knows what a great influence Nico Portal had on the team and for me in particular: everyday we ride, we are remembering him.” The Maglia Rosa João Almeida said: “It was a very hard stage, the three riders on the front on the final climb were too fast for me. I know my body and my limits, so I had to drop back. I’m happy to have managed to save the Maglia Rosa, once again thanks to my team.” – www.giroditalia.it

