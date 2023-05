The draw for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers was finalised at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The hopefuls were divided into 11 groups – 10 groups of four teams each, with the last group containing three.

Qatar, meanwhile, will play in the qualifiers for exposure with their matches classified as friendlies.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/groups_finalised_for_afcu23_qatar_2024_qualifiers.html