IT will be an all-Asian show as Chinese Taipei created history by storming into their first ever semifinals in the Thomas Cup competition. Chou Tien Chen-led Chinese Taipei are through to the last four after beating sole European representative Denmark 3-1 in today’s quarterfinals in Chengdu. Former Cup winner Denmark, led by star shuttler and world No.1 Viktor Axelsen, stepped into today’s tie brimming with confidence as the overwhelming favourites but it was Chinese Taipei who emerged victorious with Chou Tien Chou creating the biggest upset in the tournament thus far. Chinese Taipei will clash against Indonesia in tomorrow’s semifinals while China will square off against Malaysia in the other tie. World No.14 Chou fought hard to stun Denmark’s main star and the unbeaten Viktor Axelsen in a 68-minute intense battle, delivering a shocking opening point for Chinese Taipei with a 21-19, 14-21, 21-19. Chou’s victory over the Dane, who held an 18-3 head-to-head advantage, came at the most appropriate time as Chinese Taipei seek to end their quarterfinals jinx in their past campaigns. Doubles pair Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin made it 2-0 for Chinese Taipei as the world No.10 widened the gap with a straight-game 21-14, 21-15 win over Denmark’s world’s No.4 Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Anders Antonsen salvaged a point with a hard-fought 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 win over Lin Chun-Yi , leaving Lee-Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan to seal the crucial point for Chinese Taipei to break their long quarterfinal jinx. The pair lived up to expectations, putting up a strong performance to down Rasmus Kjaer/Frederik Sogaard 23-21, 21-18 and sent the Chinese Taipei into wild celebrations.

In the other quarterfinals, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting bounced back from a game down to beat Korea’s Jeon Hyuk14-21, 21-16, 21-16 while Jonatan Christie and scratch pair of Fajar Alfian/Daniel Martin sealed the results in favour of Indonesia.

Like this: Like Loading...