The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Santiago Buitrago Sanchez said: “It’s an epic victory, on a perfect day. I am very happy because I fought so hard to get into the breakaway. To win in front of this crowd is something special. It was a good Giro for our team, with two stage wins. I am very happy.”

The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “I think it was a difficult day, especially for the altitude. I tried in the final km but Roglic came back well and I’ve lost a couple of seconds on the line. Tomorrow it will be great to watch, horrible to do.” – www.giroditalia.it