Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Bahrain – Victorious) has won Stage 19 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 183km long Longarone-Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Rif. Auronzo). Derek Gee (Israel – PremierTech) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second and third respectively.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the Maglia Rosa.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Bahrain – Victorious) – 183 km in 5h28’07”
2 – Derek Gee (Israel – PremierTech) at 51″
3 – Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-EasyPost) at 1’46”
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION1 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 2 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 26″ 3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 59″
Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)
Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Santiago Buitrago Sanchez said: “It’s an epic victory, on a perfect day. I am very happy because I fought so hard to get into the breakaway. To win in front of this crowd is something special. It was a good Giro for our team, with two stage wins. I am very happy.”
The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “I think it was a difficult day, especially for the altitude. I tried in the final km but Roglic came back well and I’ve lost a couple of seconds on the line. Tomorrow it will be great to watch, horrible to do.” – www.giroditalia.it