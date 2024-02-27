As Marcus Haber hammered in a brace for his 26th goal of the season; it also helped his Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng side to stay top of the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) 2023/24.

The 35-year-old Canadian frontman was on target in the 16th and 56th minute as Svay Rieng walked off 4-2 winners on the road over mid-table side ISI Dangkor Senchey FC.

The other goals for Svay Rieng were scored by Gabriel Silva in the 47th minute and Kriya Sareth (84th) while Louis Willy Ndongo (63rd) and Jin Ryeong-cheon (81st) were on target for Dangkor.

The full points gave Svay Rieng their 18th win of the season from 18 matches played as they maintained a seven-point advantage over second-placed Phnom Penh Crown FC.

For defending champions Phnom Penh Crown, their disappointing 1-1 draw against fierce rivals NagaWorld FC meant that they will need to pick up the pace in the remaining fixtures to close the gap on the leaders.

After a scoreless first half, it was NagaWorld who went ahead in the 46th minute through Yuta Naruse before Thiva Brak then equalised for the visiting Crown in the 69th minute.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Boeung Ket 1-2 Visakha

Angkor Tiger 2-1 Tiffy Army

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 3-0 Prey Veng

Dangkor 2-4 Svay Rieng

NagaWorld 1-1 Phnom Penh Crown

