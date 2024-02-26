As soon as he was unveiled as the new head coach of the Philippines national team by the Philippines Football Federation (PFF), Tom Saintfiet made it known that ‘we are focussed on the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.’

“We are focussed on the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup (AFF Championship). We are preparing players in Southeast Asia to be ready for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, and also looking forward to players in Europe (joining the squad),” said Saintfiet.

“I’m here to win things. We want to win things. We want to win the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Maybe now, maybe in two years.”

The 50-year-old Belgian brings with him plenty of experience having coached in several African nations including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and recently Gambia at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In between, Saintfiet had stints in the Netherlands, Germany, Jordan, and Tanzania as well as Yemen, Bangladesh, and Malta among others.

