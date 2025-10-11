Anna Hall and Sander Skotheim have been confirmed as the winners of the 2025 World Athletics Combined Events Tour, which rewards their season-long consistency in the heptathlon and decathlon, respectively.

The Combined Events Tour takes each athlete’s best three marks across the series and converts them into result scores (also used as the basis of the world rankings system). Winners of the Combined Events Tour, which features both indoor and outdoor meetings, receive a US$30,000 prize.

The top eight at the end of the season are:

Heptathlon

1 Anna Hall (USA) 3781

2 Taliyah Brooks (USA) 3514

3 Martha Araujo (COL) 3485

4 Michelle Atherley (USA) 3420

5 Beatrice Juskeviciute (LTU) 3366

6 Allie Jones (USA) 3340

7 Vanessa Grimm (GER) 3336

8 Paulina Ligarska (POL) 3329

Decathlon

1 Sander Skotheim (NOR) 3754

2 Kyle Garland (USA) 3719

3 Ayden Owens-Delerme (PUR) 3650

4 Simon Ehammer (SUI) 3633

5 Heath Baldwin (USA) 3560

6 Jente Hauttekeete (BEL) 3473

7 Kendrick Thompson (BAH) 3445

8 Vilem Strasky (CZE) 3437

Hall produced the three best heptathlon performances in the world this year. She won at the Hypo Meeting in Gotzis with 7032, elevating her to equal second on the world all-time list. She followed that with a 6899 victory at the US Championships and then capped the best season of her career by winning the world title in Tokyo with 6888.

It meant she topped the end-of-season Combined Events Tour standings with a score of 3781, the highest tally ever achieved in the tour’s current format.

Hall’s US compatriot Taliyah Brooks finished second in the tour for the second year in a row. Brooks started her year by earning her first global medal, taking bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. She then finished second in Talence and at the US Championships, setting a PB of 6526 at the latter. She improved on that to take bronze at the World Championships with 6581.

Colombia’s Martha Araujo was another consistent performer throughout the season. She finished third in Gotzis with a South American record of 6475, then won the Decastar meeting in Talence with 6451 before placing 10th at the World Championships.

Skotheim enjoyed an incredible indoor season, starting with a European indoor heptathlon record of 6484 in Tallinn. He won the European indoor title five weeks later with another continental record, 6558, and then claimed world indoor gold in Nanjing with 6475. He continued that momentum outdoors, winning in Gotzis with a world-leading Norwegian record of 8909.

USA’s Kyle Garland finished second in this year’s Combined Events Tour, after producing three of the top six performances in the world. He finished second to Skotheim in Gotzis with 8626, then won the US title with a lifetime best of 8869. He ended his season by taking the bronze medal at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme claimed third place in the 2025 tour. He opened his outdoor campaign with a seventh-place finish in Gotzis with 8486, then followed it with an 8478 victory in Talence. He capped his season by taking silver at the World Championships, improving his own national record to 8784.

