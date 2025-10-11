China scooped up their fifteenth BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship title when they dismantled defending champions Indonesia 2-0 in the final at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India.

After stuttering against Japan in the semifinals yesterday, China were not about to make the same mistake this time around against a determined Indonesian side bent on securing back-to-back titles.

Cao Zi Han- Chen Fan Shu Tian stamped their authority early in the first Women’s Doubles when they gave China a close 9-8 win over Indonesia’s Riska Anggraini-Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine.

China then went on to win the next two matches in the Mixed Doubles and then the Women’s Singles to peg the score 27-20.

Indonesia’s hope for the usually reliable Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah to pivot the match fell short in the Men’s Singles when he was outdone by Liu Yang Ming Yu 36-27.

China then went on to take the fifth match and the first set 45-30.

Indonesia tried to stage a revival in the second set with Anggraini-Nastine playing a tight game in their Women’s Singles tie against Zi Han- Shu Tian, 9-5.

Zi Han then paired up with Chen Jun Ting to upstage Ikhsan Lintang Pramudya-Nastine to win the Mixed Doubles and set the score at 18-14.

China’s win in the crucial Women’s Singles and then the Men’s Doubles, with Mohd. Zaki once again unable to unravel Ming Yu, saw them extending their advantage to 36-32.

And in front of an almost sellout crowd, Chinese pair Jun Ting- Liu Jun Rong stayed their nerves to take the decisive win in the Men’s Doubles over Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok-Raihan Daffa Edsel Pramono and the second set 45-44 for China’s fabulous 15th crown.

