Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, who won unopposed as the President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) earlier today, will be introducing report cards on all Exco members as a way of ensuring that they pull their weight towards the long-term success of the federation.
Hamidin said that at his victory speech for the football’s body top post for the period 2021-2015 following the 57th FAM Annual Congress that was held in a prominent hotel in Putrajaya.
“I will introduce the report cards for all Exco members, including myself. It’s a KPI (Key Performance Index) for everyone in the Exco and the assessment will be announced at each annual congress,” said Hamidin.
“It is important to ensure that all those who have won do their job. My job and that of the Executive Committee members is very heavy.
“I will make sure they are given the right job and they have to remember that we will be evaluated by many parties.
“I hope with this new line-up we will be able to take Malaysian football to a higher level.”
FAM EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS FOR THE TERM 2021 – 2025
PRESIDENT
Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin
DEPUTY PRESIDENTS
Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi
Datuk Sivasundaram Sithamparam Pillai
VICE PRESIDENTS
Datuk Rosmadi Ismail
Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub
Mohd Firdaus Mohamed
Datuk Posa Majais
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Datuk Jefferey Low Han Chau
Saaran Nadarajah
Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya
Christopher Raj Aralanthu
Datuk Srri Shahril Mokhtar
Md Dali Wahid
Syed Yazid Syed Omar
Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS – WOMEN
Datuk Suraya Yaacob
Dr. Siti Faidul Maisarah Abdullah