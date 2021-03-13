Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, who won unopposed as the President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) earlier today, will be introducing report cards on all Exco members as a way of ensuring that they pull their weight towards the long-term success of the federation.

Hamidin said that at his victory speech for the football’s body top post for the period 2021-2015 following the 57th FAM Annual Congress that was held in a prominent hotel in Putrajaya.

“I will introduce the report cards for all Exco members, including myself. It’s a KPI (Key Performance Index) for everyone in the Exco and the assessment will be announced at each annual congress,” said Hamidin.

“It is important to ensure that all those who have won do their job. My job and that of the Executive Committee members is very heavy.

“I will make sure they are given the right job and they have to remember that we will be evaluated by many parties.

“I hope with this new line-up we will be able to take Malaysian football to a higher level.”

FAM EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS FOR THE TERM 2021 – 2025

PRESIDENT

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin

DEPUTY PRESIDENTS

Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi

Datuk Sivasundaram Sithamparam Pillai

VICE PRESIDENTS

Datuk Rosmadi Ismail

Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub

Mohd Firdaus Mohamed

Datuk Posa Majais

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Datuk Jefferey Low Han Chau

Saaran Nadarajah

Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya

Christopher Raj Aralanthu

Datuk Srri Shahril Mokhtar

Md Dali Wahid

Syed Yazid Syed Omar

Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS – WOMEN

Datuk Suraya Yaacob

Dr. Siti Faidul Maisarah Abdullah

