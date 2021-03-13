The medical team has clinically and radiographically verified satisfactory progression of bone consolidation

In the medical review performed on Marc Marquez, 14 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña has clinically and radiographically verified satisfactory progression of bone consolidation.

From this moment on, Marquez can now intensify his strength and mobility recovery programme with a view to gradually returning to competitive racing. – www.motogp.com

