Newly appointed Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik has called up a handful of new faces into the squad of 27 players preparing for the team’s final two Group F second-round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026.Vietnam will take on the Philippines at home at the My Dinh National Stadium on 6 June 2024 before travelling to Basra for the game against Iraq five days later.Towards that, Sang-sik has called up several up-and-coming young players like Quan Van Chuan, Phan Tuan Tai, Khuat Van Khang and Bui Vi Hao into the squad.Familiar faces like Nguyen Filip, Dang Van Lam, Bui Tien Dung, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Do Duy Manh, and Ho Tan Tai among others are still on the team.After four matches in Group F, Vietnam are third with three points. #AFF

