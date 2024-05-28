Queen & King of the Court will take place again this year in the vibrant city of Hamburg! From May 30 to June 2, the event will be held at the Active City Arena on Heiligengeistfeld.

As in previous years, some of the world’s best beach volleyball players will be on display on the battlefield. Germany’s top players will compete in their own country against world beach volleyball champions and legendary figures from the sport. Who is in shape right before the Olympics? This promises to be a sporting spectacle!

