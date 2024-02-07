Former Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has signed up as a consultant for Vietnam Second Division side Bac Ninh FC.

The newly established Bac Ninh FC from the northern province has recently announced their desire to win a place in Vietnam’s top flight of the V. League backed by a huge cash injection.

Towards realising their dream of playing in the V. League, Bac Ninh FC had already signed several national Under-23 players.

As a consultant, the 66-year-old Hang-seo will be responsible for the club’s direction with an emphasis on youth development.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...