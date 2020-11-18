Former Japan international Naotake Hanyu has joined Angkor Tiger FC as a consultant as the club looks to make a stronger impression in the 2021 Cambodian League.

“We would like to welcome former Japan international Naotake Hanyu. He will be an advisor of the Angkor Tiger FC,” the club stated.

Angkor Tiger narrowly missed the chance to play in the Championship Round of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020 and where they eventually finished the season on seventh overall in the 13-team league.

They also failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 of the Hun Sen Cup 2020.

Hanyu – who had previously played for JEF United Chiba, FC Tokyo and Ventforet Kofu – will assist Angkor Tiger in recruiting new players, provide technical advice and also promote the club in Japan.

Hanyu also had 18 appearances for the Japan national team from 2006 to 2008.

Like this: Like Loading...