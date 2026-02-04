Korea and India were made to work hard for their win in Group B and Group C respectively of the Men’s Division Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 earlier this evening at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium.

Korea had to pull out all the stops before they were able to record the 3-2 win over Hong Kong in Group B while India had Srikanth Kidambi as they triumphed 3-2 over Singapore.

With two matches going over the hour mark and stretching into the rubber, Hong Kong certainly did not make it easy for Korea as they took two points through Lew Chiuk Yiu in the first Men’s Singles and then Jason Gunawan in the third Men’s Singles.

But Korea would reign supreme in both Doubles and then the second Men’s Singles through the youthful Choi Ji-hoon when he overcame Hong Kong old hand Angus Ng 21-19, 21-10 for the hard earned victory.

In the meantime, veteran Srikanth Kidambi delivered the crucial point for India in their 3-2 win over Singapore in Group C.

Former world champion Loh Kean Yew delivered the first point for Singapore through the Men’s Singles that took 67 minutes to complete 21-16, 19-21, 21-16 over Lakshya Sen before world No.5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty drew level for India in the Men’s Doubles in just over half an hour.

With the score tied at the end of the second Men’s Singles and Doubles, it was down to Srikanth to deliver the all-important win and the point.

Certainly, Srikanth did not disappoint with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Joel Koh Jia Wei.

While Korea and India had a testing day at the office, Thailand and Malaysia were just coasting it.

Thailand did not have to work too hard to notch their first win in Group A when they drubbed Macau 5-0 while Malaysia swept past Myanmar by the same scoreline.

With 27-year-old Kantaphon Wangcharoen needing 40 minutes to take the first point for Thailand in the Men’s Singles, the Doubles pair of Pharanyu Kaosamaang-Tanadon Punpanich made it a quick 26 minutes for the second point 21-9, 21-9 over Ng Ka Seng-Pui Chi Chon.

Thailand upped the pace in the ensuing matches to reel in the points to set up the pivotal clash against host China tomorrow.

For Malaysia, they have set up a confrontation against fierce rivals Indonesia in their final game of the group following their 5-0 win over Myanmar in a Group D tie.

Justin Hoh was made to work hard for the first point for Malaysia in the first Men’s Singles before he was able to stem off Hein Htut 21-18, 21-19 in 48 minutes.

Eogene Ewe then made short work of Nyan Shaine Lin in the second Men’s Singles 21-10, 21-14 as Malaysia then raced to the finish for the win and hand Myanmar their second loss in the group.

