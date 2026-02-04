Defending champions Buriram United FC and Malaysian Super League outfit Selangor FC booked their places in the semi-finals of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday as Group A concluded in dramatic fashion.

Buriram United claimed pole position in the standings with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over visitors DH Cebu FC from the Philippines while 10-man Selangor secured the runners-up berth with a gutsy 1-1 draw against BG Pathum United FC in Petaling Jaya.

Selangor prevailed despite seeing forward Alvin Fortes sent off by Saudi Arabian referee Mohammed Sami Alismail in the 25th minute for a clumsy challenge on BG Pathum United’s Kritsada Kaman.

Captain Faisal Halim stood tall for Kim Pan-gon’s side, however, ghosting past two defenders in the 36th minute to unleash a screamer into the top right corner for his fourth goal of the tournament.

Needing a win to qualify ahead of Selangor, BG Pathum United dominated after the interval and the equaliser arrived in the 63rd minute when Waris Choolthong drilled a cross into the danger area that was deflected in off the shin of Selangor’s Richmond Ankrah.

The Thais piled on the pressure in search of a winner, with Chatmongkol Tongkiri slamming a long-range effort off the crossbar while Kritsada failed to hit the mark with the rebound, leaving Selangor to progress as Group A runners-up in their tournament debut.

“For 70 minutes we played with 10 men and it was not an easy task,” said Faisal. “Coach Kim told us to simply give it all that we have.

“Against a top quality side, it was not an easy match but, thanks to our teammates and coaching staff, we can now enjoy this moment as we’re through to the semi-finals.

“I didn’t think I would find this form. With the support of my teammates and family, I am very thankful. I will keep working hard and will keep fighting.

“For 90 minutes, 1-1 result, one goal from me and Selangor are now in the semi-finals. We will enjoy this moment. It’s time for us to create a new aura for Selangor. We will keep giving our best to this team and will keep pushing hard.”

Buriram United, meanwhile, picked up their second consecutive win in the group phase after last week’s 4-1 success against Tampines Rovers FC to confirm their progress with an unbeaten record having opened their campaign with three consecutive draws.

Goals from Sandy Walsh, Goran Čaušić, Kingsley Schindler, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul, debutant Nathakorn Rattanasuwan and Suphanat Mueanta secured the three points the Thai League 1 champions needed to be sure of advancing to May’s semi-finals.

The comfortable win means Buriram United finish in first place on nine points, ahead of Selangor on goal- difference with BG Pathum United in third.

Công An Hà Nội FC, last season’s runners-up, concluded their campaign with an emphatic 6-1 win over Tampines Rovers FC to finish in fourth place and snuff out the Singapore Premier League side’s slim hopes of progress.

Mano Pölking’s hosts battled back from going behind to an early effort by Trent Buhagiar to secure a convincing victory through goals from Hugo Gomes, Lê Văn Đô, Phan Văn Đức and Vitão before a late double by Alan Grafite.

The group phase of the Shopee Cup™ continues on Thursday when Group B leaders Nam Định FC of Vietnam take on second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim FC from Malaysia.

Lion City Sailors FC from Singapore will host PKR Svay Rieng FC of Cambodia and Bangkok United FC entertain Myanmar’s Shan United FC.

Today’s Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Buriram United FC (THA) v DH Cebu FC (PHI) – Goran Čaušić (#23), Buriram United FC

Selangor FC (MAS) v BG Pathum United FC (THA) – Chrigor Moraes (#91), Selangor FC

Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) v Tampines Rovers FC (SIN) – Alan Grafite (#72), Công An Hà Nội FC

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Matchday 5 Group B fixtures are tomorrow:

DATE MATCH # GROUP MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF(TIME) KICK-OFF(GMT) Feb 5 28 B BANGKOK UNITED FC (THA) v SHAN UNITED FC (MYA) Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani 19:30 12:30 29 B NAM ÐĮNH FC (VIE) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Thien Truong Stadium, Ninh Binh 19:30 12:30 30 B LION CITY SAILORS FC (SIN) v PKR SVAY RIENG FC (CAM) Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 20:30 12:30

