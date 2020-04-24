HCM City are the first team to get back to training as they look forward to the expected return of the V.League One on 15 May 2020.

After postponing the V-League One in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) have announced that the league will restart next month, provided the government gives them the go ahead for the resumption.

Vietnam have recorded no new COVID-19 infection for the past week.

“It is a necessary activity because our players were sent home due to the coronavirus. They have been keeping fit but are not ready for competitive action,” said HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang, whose team will be in camp in Vung Tau.

“We will have ten days in Vung Tau before taking part in local tournaments if they can run again following the announcement of the VPF.”

In the meantime, HCM City also announced that the players and staff will not suffer pay cuts in May and June if V.League One restart.