Youngster ready to take on the world

Adela Ourednickova is an 18 year-old rider who shows great natural talent on the bike and combines her racing career with medical studies to become a nutritionist. Although she is not the most experienced rider on the grid she clearly has the speed and ability to compete with the world’s best once she has more racing under her belt. Like many riders, Ourednickova’s father was the person who guided her into racing and also Valentino Rossi has inspired her on her journey to competing at World Championship level.



Czech pride and passion

Ourednickova is from Prague, in the Czech Republic, a country which is passionate about motorcycle racing, but which has not had prolific representation at the top level in terms of participating riders, with Karel Abraham blazing a trail as the highest profile Czech racer in recent years. So she is sure to have lots of interest in her WorldWCR progress in her home country. She explains, “We don’t have many riders from the Czech Republic in the world championships and I am so happy that I can be one of the few representatives. It is very important to me and I appreciate it very much that I got such an opportunity.”



Making rapid progress

Ourednickova got the bug for motorcycles from her father who was also a competitive racer. She began riding on a minibike at her father’s workplace – a motorcycle dealership – around an improvised circuit she had set up herself using spare tyres as markers. Having begun her racing journey aged 12 on a minibike in miniracing and in junior championships, she got a chance to ride as a wild card in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup at Most in 2022. She also competed in DAFIT FILLA Racing Agency championship events at Most, Brno and Slovakia Ring. Last year she began racing in the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft (IDM) Supersport 300 class where she continued to build her experience and hone her race craft.



The year of the WorldWCR

Although she is a student and has part-time jobs, she currently spends most of her time training and competing. “We try to go around as many tracks as possible so that I know the layouts,’ she explains. In addition, she works hard on both her cardio and mental strength in preparation for the races. Her goal for this year? To learn a lot and finish in the Top 10, or even the Top 5.



On vs. off the track

When putting on her racing suit, Adela loves the speed, adrenaline and competitiveness, but when she leaves the track, the tomboy in her gets left behind, too. She loves dressing up, shopping for clothes and pole dancing, letting her feminine side shine.

