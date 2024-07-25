A 1-1 draw was enough to give Malaysia their win of Group C as Thailand emerged as the best runners-up to make the cut to the semifinals of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024.

In the match that was played at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Caelan Tanadon Ryan gave Thailand the lead after just five minutes before Malaysia replied with the equaliser through G. Pavithran’s penalty in the 48th minute.

The draw was enough to give Malaysia their win of Group C as Thailand came in second in the group to join Australia and host Indonesia in the semifinals in two days.

In the meantime, Singapore completed their Group C matches with a 2-0 win over Brunei Darussalam at the Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Sahoo Garv scored twice in the 21st and 40th minute penalty.

