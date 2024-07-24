Asian shuttlers go into full action in the Paris 2024 badminton Olympic competition this Sunday, with high expectations on their shoulders to deliver and continue Asia’s domination in what could be an exciting outing at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Having amassed 20 gold medals out of the 39 won by Asian players since Barcelona 1992, China lead the pack with the top favourite tags on their backs as other rivals, including European shuttlers aim to halt their domination at the world’s most prestigious sporting extravaganza.

Aiming to surpass their two-gold and four silver medals achievement in Tokyo, the Chinese badminton team, with representatives across all five disciplines, are looking to repeat their 2012 Olympics record of being the first country to have won gold medals in all five disciplines.

Recent forms and results suggested that China are primed for bigger success this time around since winning their two gold medals through Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles and mixed pair of Wang Yilyu/Huang Dong Ping in Tokyo.

But, it would not be as easy as it seems with notable frontrunners South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia also ready in top shape, determined to make an impact and halt China’s domination.

Danish star Viktor Axelsen, aiming to emulate former champion Lin Dan’s feat of winning his second straight Olympic title, is ready for an intense battle against Shi Yu Qi, along with frontrunners Jonatan Christie, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Kodai Naraoka, Anders Antonsen, Lee Zii Jia and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Former Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain and 2020 bronze medallist Pusarla V Sindu stand in the way of Chen Yu Fei who is attempting for her second successive Olympic gold in Paris and become the second Chinese player after Zhang Ning (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008) to win two consecutive gold medals.

There is also Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, returning from injury, and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei, to contend against.

Liang Wei Keng and partner Wang Chang seem to be peaking at the right moment but rankings aside, need to be at their very best against the likes of other main frontrunners including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik from Malaysia, India’s No. 3 seeds Satwiksaraj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, No. 4 seeds Kang Min-hyuk/Seo Seung-jae of South Korea as well as Denmark’s top pair Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Will reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin from Chinese Taipei, China’s Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi and Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi all rise to the occasion when it matters most?

Will Indonesia be able to extend its grip in the women’s doubles following Greysia Polli’s retirement? An interesting battle awaits as since missing the gold in the past two editions in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Chinese top pair Chen Qin Cheng/Jia Yifan are bent on wresting back the top honour in Paris.

The Paris Olympic badminton events will commence at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena from July 27 to August 5.

Draw and match schedules:

https://olympics.bwfbadminton.com/results/4752/paris-2024-olympic-games-badminton-competition/2024-07-27

