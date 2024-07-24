Medin Memeti’s lone strike was enough for Australia to beat Myanmar 1-0 to win Group B of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Memeti found the back of the net in the 35th minute to give Australia a perfect record of three wins from three matches played.

In the meantime, Vietnam beat Laos 4-1 in the other group match.

Vietnam’s goals were scored by Nguyen Hoang Anh in the fifth minute, Hoang Quang Dung (22nd), Nguyen Cong Phuong (78th) and Hung Van Nam (84th).

Peeter Phanthavong scored the only goal for Laos in the 27th minute.

