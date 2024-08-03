Persik Kediri are looking to play ‘high intensity test matches’ ahead of the start of the 2024/25 BRI Liga 1 next week.Head coach Marcelo Rospide said that while the team is currently focussed on fitness training at the Boyolali camp, they will also be lining up test matches. “Over the next week, we will continue to improve the team’s physicality and tactics. We will also test players with high intensity games (against Liga 1 teams),” said the Brazilian.In the meantime, Rospide confirmed that the team has completed the signing of the eight foreign players quota. Only two foreign players – Ze Valente and Rohit Chan- have been retained by Persik from last season. They will be joined by Ramiro Fergonzi, Majid Osman, Kiko and Ousmane Fane, who were signed from other Indonesian clubs.The two debutants are Leo Navachio and Brendon Lucas. #AFF#Liga1

Like this: Like Loading...